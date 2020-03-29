Beckett has high hopes for Kinross ahead of Flat season | Racing News

As long as the tapes go up for the 2020 flat season, Ralph Beckett can tackle it with high hopes, because it houses some potentially classy three-year-olds, led by Kinross.

The Kingman colt may have ended his youth campaign on the wrong note with a loss at the reorganized Vertem Futurity Trophy in Newcastle, finishing fifth behind Kameko, but Beckett prefers to remember his impressive debut.

An eight-length win in a Newmarket maiden over the now-ranked Raaeb of 97 was so impressive that it remains as low as 12-1 for the 2000 Guineas.

"He had a little delay in January, and that led to February, but we are very happy with the way he is training now," said Beckett.

"We will see how it is working at the end of next month, then we will see towards the Guineas.

"If I was happy with him here, I would go directly there, but we have to make sure, and we will get a clear picture of his work at home."

"If I am confident in his work, I would run him directly in the Guineas. Having already run and won on the track is a huge advantage."

Beckett believes that Kinross had valid excuses for his defeat at Newcastle.

"He was about to be shot down after a rest period, which didn't help, but that wasn't necessarily the excuse, but rather the fact that his inexperience said so," he said.

"I think that would be the first thing to take out of the race."

"We waited a lot longer, after seeing what we did at Newmarket, and we were sure what he did at home. If you reproduce that and how he raced at Newmarket, you would like to think that he will win more races."

Beckett also hopes to have an Investec Derby contender in his hands in the form of Max Vega, an elegant winner of the Zetland bets.

He said: "Our plan was to put him in the Derby in the April entry stage, and put him on trial when they show up. I think Epsom will adapt it."

"Zetland has not been a bad test in recent years, and I am looking forward to going to Epsom if all is well."

"He is never going to be a big strong horse because he is an individual with a light frame. He is not a particularly tall horse, and that is why I really want to go to Epsom because he will definitely handle it in my sight. He has the temperament to handle it too. "

Mascat was second in his debut, before going better at Newmarket, and he could be another smart guy.

The closure of the coronavirus is, of course, hindering everyone's schedule.

But Beckett said of Mascat: "Our original plan was to race at Feilden, or a race like that, and we will probably stick to that type of plan when we know how everything is going to fit."

"He will stay and get a mile and a half, but it is difficult to say how high the ladder will go up at this stage, because the form of his victory has not worked as the second (Discovery Island) continues to get beaten.

"His homework suggests he lives up to the stakes, but he still wouldn't have a solid view of how high."

Beckett made a name for himself as an excellent filly coach, and at Trefoil he could have another good prospect on his hands, given that she won her only outing to date.

He said, "I also trained his full sister (Thimbleweed), and she went a long way, but did not progress any further. This filly is a different type in that it is physically stronger and more robust.

"We'll probably run it first in a test and go from there. I'm sure it will stay well over a mile because it looked good in Newmarket and galloped very well."

"I would say Lingfield is probably the most likely at this stage."