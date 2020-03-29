Bay area restaurants step back to give back during uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Many restaurants across the Bay Area face a bleak prospect when requesting shelter-in-place. Some have been forced to close forever, others indefinitely.

But several chefs and restaurateurs are taking a step to give to those in need, including unauthorized employees and their families, and healthcare workers.

The traditional "family meal," which is the daily meal of staff in the restaurant industry, looks very different these days, inside the kitchen, at Michael Mina's PABU in the Financial District.

Each night, the award-winning chef and restaurateur has a small team that prepares free meals for his more than 500 staff members who were forced to suspend when the shelter-in-place order went into effect.

"It was the most difficult job challenge I've ever been through," said Mina.

Mina also established a relief fund for her dedicated team.

"You cannot express it in words because your employees are the reason why you are who you are. People like me, the chefs, we receive a lot of publicity and everything else, the reality is that it is people every day who support and they give him the ability to push the limits. "

Out of the coronavirus pandemic, Mina created Mina Family Kitchen. Customers can order to go from a special menu with a variety of dishes from associated chefs. Sales directly support hot meals for their now jobless staff and families.

At Mina's Trailblazer Tavern, workers are also preparing 200 meals to drop off at San Francisco hospitals on Saturday night.

Across town in Divisidero, the ever-popular Che Fico, known for his steady line by the door, still has a line outside every night. But now, it's for people to pick up free food, no questions asked.

Chef David Nayfeld started with funds donated from investor and former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, to produce 40 meals a night. Now its ground floor operation, Che Fico Alimentari, packs 300 boxes per night.

"We have been able to galvanize the community to give, if they can give, but also to break some of those barriers. Maybe people were embarrassed at first saying 'Hi, I am in a difficult time right now and I really could use a meal, "said chef Ficeo and chef Fico Alimentari co-owner David Nayfeld.

Customers can also donate meals or order to go through the Che Fico family meal, or through Venmo at @chefico.

Nayfeld says that so far, donations have reached $ 30,000, which has allowed Che Fico to deliver 3,000 meals and count.

Gott’s Roadside, founded by St. Helena, which has multiple locations in the Bay Area, says there has been a sharp drop in sales. Still, 100 percent of its sales through pick-up and delivery services will go to Gott employees.

San Francisco's Andytown coffee roasters have lost their daily influx of customers, but it encourages people to buy coffee, juice, granola bars, and cakes that they will deliver to healthcare workers every day.

Customers responded immediately. On their first day, they bought over $ 20,000. Andytown says that's enough for them to visit at least one hospital a day for the next two months.