Bachelor Alum Ben Higgins is engaged to his girlfriend Jess Clarke

Single Student Ben Higgins and girlfriend Jess Clarke are engaged. The happy news comes just over a year after the couple became Instagram-bound with their relationship in February 2019.

Higgins and Clarke started dating after he "successfully,quot; slipped into their DM a few weeks earlier. In January Higgins said 2020 would be the year he proposed to Clarke.

"I don't think it's a question," said Higgins at the time. "They were great. It's fun. It's healthy … I think she would say the same thing. Our relationship is healthy. I'm a better version of myself, a freer version of myself than I've been in a long time."

Earlier this week, Higgins revealed that he and Clarke were quarantined together at their parents' home in Denver, which was a great transition from their long-distance relationship. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Higgins was at her home in Denver and she in Nashville, Tennessee.

Higgins says they decided that Clarke would wait until they agreed to move to Denver, which he believes was a smart and wise decision. the Single Alum says he and Clarke took action and communicated on the best way to do it.

Higgins says spending this time together is helping them prepare for the next step in their relationship. The 30-year-old says that this time with Clarke he has been excited for the future.

After news of their engagement broke, Clarke posted photos of the romantic proposal, but admitted she couldn't recall exactly what Higgins said when she asked the question. However, the 24-year-old remembers that she said "yes,quot;.

Higgins proposed on Saturday, March 28 in Franklin, Tennessee, on a grassy hill next to a pond. Clarke says that today she woke up in a dream and that from now on she can live in this dream every day.

Jess Clarke also posted photos of her friends' reaction to the proposal when she told them on FaceTime that she had a ring on her finger.

Ben Higgins had originally planned to propose in New York City, but changed those plans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the couple drove to Tennessee to see their family, who already knew they planned to propose to him.

“I returned to a pond behind his house, and we had installed it with sunflowers near a bank. It's right in your backyard, but a little hidden, "Higgins said. Entertainment tonight. "I proposed to her and her family and mine watched from a distance, and then we all celebrated together."



