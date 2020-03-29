Authorities investigate triple homicide in Lomita – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOMITA (CBSLA) – Authorities actively investigated the shooting deaths of three people in Lomita on Sunday morning.

The shootings took place just after 11 a.m. in the 25800 block of Hillworth Avenue.

It was there that the authorities responded and found three victims, whom they declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Office at (323) 890-5500.