"As the President Plays, People Are Dying,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (CNN / Up News Info SF) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that "his denial at first was deadly,quot; and that while "touching the violin, people are dying. "

"We should take all precautions. What the President said: His refusal at first was deadly, "Pelosi said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday about,quot; State of the Union. "

As cases in the United States increase, Pelosi questioned when Trump was informed about the coronavirus and his knowledge of its potential impact.

"I don't know what the scientists told him, when did this president know and what did he know? What did he know and when did he know? That's for a post-action review, but as the president plays, people are dying and we just have to take all the precautions. "

When asked by Tapper if he believes Trump's easing of the crisis has cost Americans their lives, Pelosi replied, "Yes, I am. I'm saying that."

"Because … the other day, when he was signing the bill, he said‘ Just think, 20 days ago everything was great. " No, not everything was great, "he said." We already had almost 500 cases and 17 deaths. And in those 20 days because we were not prepared, we now have 2,000 deaths and 100,000 cases. "

Earlier in the outbreak, the President played down the possible damage caused by the coronavirus, but in recent weeks the White House coronavirus task force has sharpened the national response, in part forcing measures to bring medical equipment to states and hospitals.

After the number of reported coronavirus deaths in the US USA It will double to more than 2,000 in two days, authorities advise residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut not to travel in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the travel notice on Saturday, urging residents of the three states to "refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days with immediate effect."

When asked about Trump suggesting that he wants to relax patterns of social distancing in parts of the country, Pelosi said: "His delay in getting the equipment to where it is; continuing his delay in taking the equipment to where it is needed, it is deadly." . And now, I think the best thing would be to avoid more loss of life instead of opening things up, because we just don't know. "

On Friday, President Trump signed a landmark $ 2 trillion bipartisan stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The bill allocates at least $ 1.25 billion to the states and $ 500 million to the District of Columbia. Some have criticized the bill, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Democratic governor criticized the amount of the financing and said that the bill did not "address the income deficit."

When asked about Cuomo's comment, Pelosi said, "We have to do more." She called the bill "a down payment."

"I spoke to the President of the Federal Reserve, the Federal Reserve Bank, Mr. Powell, President (Jerome) Powell, and asked him to do much more because they have the authority to do it, even more authority, since we passed this bill, "he told Tapper." But we have to pass another bill that covers the need more substantially than ours. "

