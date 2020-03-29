As the pandemic breaks out, the President of Sri Lanka forgives a war criminal

Sri Lankan President pardoned a soldier who was sentenced to death for killing eight civilians during the country's civil war, leading to accusations that the government was taking advantage of the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic to free an ally. of war accused of atrocities.
The pardon revokes one of the few convictions in the 26-year civil war, during which dozens of militants and military officials were charged with war crimes. The pardoned soldier, former sergeant. Sunil Ratnayake was sentenced in 2015 for blindfolding eight civilians from the Tamil ethnic group, cutting his throat and throwing their bodies into a sewer in 2000. Three of the victims were children.
The pardon sparked outrage from human rights activists and opposition politicians, but little obvious reaction from Sri Lanka's broader public, which is under a strict curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered the Ministry of Justice to release Mr. Ratnayake from prison on Thursday. Mr. Rajapaksa, elected in November, is accused of having ordered war crimes during the civil war, when he served as secretary of defense.
The Sri Lankan government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
the The United Nations called the pardon an "affront to the victims,quot; and another example of Sri Lanka's failure to hold war criminals accountable.
"This was one of the rare human rights cases of the conflict that lasted for decades and was eventually condemned," a spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michele Blanchett, said on Friday.
The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives in the United States, Rep. Eliot Engel, condemned the pardon in a Twitter post on Friday.
Amnesty International accused the government of taking advantage of a world distracted by the coronavirus to avoid international condemnation.
"Using the pandemic as an opportunity to free those convicted of heinous crimes is reprehensible,quot; Amnesty International said in a statement.
The eight Tamil civilians were killed when they returned to their homes to save their belongings in the town of Mirusuvil, in the Northern Province. Her village had been subjected to heavy shelling and many of her houses had been destroyed. Ratnayake killed them when they stopped to pick fruit from the trees, prosecutors said.
Mr. Ratnayake's trial lasted more than a decade, and he was sentenced to death after his appeal was rejected by the country's highest court in May 2019. Sri Lanka commutes each death sentence to life imprisonment.
The sentence had been presented as a ray of hope that the Sri Lankan justice system would be able to hold war criminals accountable. Military officials testified against the soldier.
President Rajapaksa is a retired army officer, and he and Mr. Ratnayake served as members of the same regiment during different periods of the war. As a presidential candidate, Mr. Rajapaksa pledged to release the imprisoned "war heroes,quot; for crimes he dismissed as "unfounded."
As defense secretary, Rajapaksa led the defeat of the Tamil rebel Tigers in 2009, ending the civil war. The UN estimates that some 40,000 Tamils died during the final stages of the war, and an international investigation established in 2014 found credible evidence of war crimes committed by government troops and rebels. However, military officials have seldom faced justice in Sri Lanka's national courts.
The country's main Tamil party criticized the president's decision and called the movement opportunistic.
"Why was it a priority, in the midst of a pandemic, to grant this particular pardon, given the dire facts of the case and the prisoner's sentence, which had been upheld by the Supreme Court after a full appeals process?" Asanga Welikala, a Sri Lankan lawyer and director of the Edinburgh Center for Constitutional Law asked.
Opposition lawmakers also condemned the forgiveness. "Countries protect the reputation of their armies by punishing criminals who bring dishonor and disgrace," a former foreign minister, Mangala Samaraweera, said on Twitter.
But social media pages supporting the president were flooded with praise for the pardon, underscoring the continuing division over the war and the reconciliation efforts that have followed.