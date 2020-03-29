As the pandemic breaks out, the President of Sri Lanka forgives a war criminal

Sri Lankan President pardoned a soldier who was sentenced to death for killing eight civilians during the country's civil war, leading to accusations that the government was taking advantage of the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic to free an ally. of war accused of atrocities.

The pardon revokes one of the few convictions in the 26-year civil war, during which dozens of militants and military officials were charged with war crimes. The pardoned soldier, former sergeant. Sunil Ratnayake was sentenced in 2015 for blindfolding eight civilians from the Tamil ethnic group, cutting his throat and throwing their bodies into a sewer in 2000. Three of the victims were children.

The pardon sparked outrage from human rights activists and opposition politicians, but little obvious reaction from Sri Lanka's broader public, which is under a strict curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered the Ministry of Justice to release Mr. Ratnayake from prison on Thursday. Mr. Rajapaksa, elected in November, is accused of having ordered war crimes during the civil war, when he served as secretary of defense.