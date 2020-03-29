As coronavirus deaths in Iran rise, Rouhani responds to criticism | News

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded to criticism of the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying: it had to weigh up the protection of the economy hit by the country's sanctions while tackling the worst outbreak in the region.

Iran, one of the countries most affected by the virus in the world, reported 123 more deaths on Sunday in the last 24 hours, bringing its total number to 2,640 amid 38,309 confirmed cases.

Rouhani described the international protest at the government's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran as a "political war,quot;, saying he had to weigh up the protection of the economy while tackling the virus, branded a pandemic by the World Organization of Health (WHO).

Leaders around the world are striving to strike a balance between containing the pandemic and preventing their economies from collapsing.

At a cabinet meeting, Rouhani said the government had to consider the effect of the massive quarantine efforts on Iran's embattled economy, which is under heavy U.S. sanctions.

"Health is a principle for us, but the production and safety of society is also a principle for us," said Rouhani. "We must unite these principles to reach a final decision."

"This is not the time to gather followers," he added. "This is not a time for political war."

In May 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a landmark nuclear deal signed three years earlier between Iran and world powers. Since then, Washington has imposed crippling sanctions on Tehran that prevent it from selling oil on international markets.

Iran has urged the international community to lift the sanctions and is seeking a $ 5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Last week, the UN human rights chief called for sanctions imposed on countries like Iran facing the new coronavirus pandemic to be "urgently re-evaluated,quot; to avoid pushing the collapsed medical systems.

"At this crucial moment, both for reasons of global public health, and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in these countries, sectoral sanctions should be eased or suspended," said UN Chief Human Rights Officer Michelle Bachelet.

In recent days, Iran has ordered the closure of nonessential businesses and banned travel between cities. But those measures came long after other countries in the region imposed more radical blockades.

Just over a week after saying he hoped measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus would ease in early April, Rouhani warned Sunday that "the new way of life,quot; in Iran would likely drag on.

"We must prepare to live with this virus until a treatment or vaccine is discovered, which has not yet happened to date," he added.

"The new way of life we ​​have adopted,quot; is for the benefit of all, Rouhani said, adding that "these changes will probably have to stay in place for some time."

Following the president's warning, the reopening of schools after the Persian New Year holidays from March 19 to April 3 seems unlikely.

On a positive note, Rouhani said that the best health and medical experts had told him that "in some provinces, we have passed the peak (of the epidemic) and are on a downward trajectory."