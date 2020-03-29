Arizona vs. Kentucky, 1997: Seven Things You Didn't Know About His Epic NCAA Title Game

The 1997 NCAA Championship Game culminated one of the amazing careers in tournament history. By defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in overtime, Arizona beat a No. 1 seed for the third time in four games. The logistics of the tournament make it impossible for any squad to defeat all four No. 1s, meaning it is impossible to beat U of A's achievement.

He was part of a series of three consecutive appearances in the title game for Kentucky, which entered the 1997 tournament as reigning champion.

Here are seven things you didn't know about the Kentucky vs. NCAA championship game. Arizona 1997:

1) Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona Wildcats were not the first NCAA title game in which both teams had the same nickname. In 1951, the Kentucky wildcats defeated the wildcats of the state of Kansas. Those are the only two times this has happened in eight decades of NCAA tournament finals.

two) Current Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner was in his first year as a walk-on for Arizona. He appeared in eight games that season, but did not participate in any NCAA tournaments that year. However, he managed to shut down the midfield celebration that active Arizona players staged after having clinched a win over Kentucky to claim their school's first title, and Pastner was clearly visible on the cover of Sporting News that included coverage of that game.

3) The Arizona game was the second of three straight appearances in the title game for Kentucky, but the only player to appear in all three games for the UK was wing Allen Edwards. It was a deep reserve in 1996 and 1997, playing just three minutes in the win over Syracuse and six in the loss to Arizona. The next season, he played 24 minutes in a championship victory over Utah.

4. Arizona finished 25-9 after winning all six games of the tournament. required to claim the title. That ties Villanova in 1985 with the fewest wins of any champion in the extended support era, and one must go back to 1958 to find a winner (Kentucky, 23-6) with the fewest wins.

5) Arizona shooting guard Miles Simon, who garnered Outstanding Player honors with his 30-point performance in the championship game, played five games in the NBA before launching successful careers in broadcast and training. That's Less NBA experience than the most outstanding player in the last 25 yearsExcept for 2013 winner Luke Hancock, who didn't play in the league, and current rookie Kyle Guy, who has so far appeared twice for the Sacramento Kings.

6) The Arizona-Kentucky game was the fifth NCAA championship game in overtime in tournament history. There have only been two since then, including Virginia's victory last season over Texas Tech.

7) Forward Derek Anderson was lost during the season with a knee injury in a January game against Auburn. He tore an ACL, which required reconstructive surgery. But when the Wildcats reached the Final Four, Anderson dressed for the national semifinal against Minnesota and coach Rick Pitino promised that it would give him the opportunity to launch technical free throws awarded to the United Kingdom. Sure enough, early in the second half against the Gophers, head coach Jim Burr T & # 39; d up Clem Haskins for throwing off his sports coat and other protests, and Anderson entered the game and made both shots.