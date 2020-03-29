Andy Dick faces civil lawsuit by Lyft driver over crotch grab incident

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Reality Bites & # 39; He is slapped with the new assault and assault lawsuit months after he pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor sexual assault charge related to the 2019 incident.

Funny Andy Dick He is facing a battery and battery lawsuit by a Lyft driver who alleges he grabbed his crotch when he was in his car in 2018.

The star pleaded not guilty last October to a misdemeanor sexual assault charge related to the incident last October (19), but is now facing a civil lawsuit from the driver.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by The Blast, on April 12, 2018, the Lyft employee claims that he picked up Andy in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, but was groped during the trip.

"Defendant Andy Dick negligently touched, stroked, fondled, stroked and molested the plaintiff, while the defendant was co-accused as a passenger of LYFT, Inc in the 2010 Toyota Prius, owned and driven by the plaintiff while working and working for the Co-defendant LYFT, Inc, "The lawsuit says.

The outcome of the criminal case is unclear, but at that time Dick's attorney demanded his dismissal due to the time elapsed since the incident and the arrest of the "Reality Bites" star on a pending arrest warrant.

According to the new lawsuit, the Lyft driver is also suing the carpool company, alleging that he did not have the correct security procedures to protect him.

The 54-year-old man has a long history of addiction problems and problems with lewd behavior and sexual misconduct law, having been arrested for indecent exposure and sexual assault in the past.

He also avoided jail for touching a woman on the street last year when he closed a guilty plea deal in July that meant he had to complete 15 days of community service and spend the next 36 months on summary probation.