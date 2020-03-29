Amy Poehler believes her & # 39; Parks & Recreation & # 39; will go crazy in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis

NBC

As fans revisit his show while isolating himself to avoid contracting the coronavirus, cartoonist Leslie Knope looks back on a particular episode where a government shutdown was explored.

Amy Poehler are sure of it "Parks and Recreation"The character Leslie Knope would not be able to cope if she were forced to stay at home due to a coronavirus pandemic.

The comedian starred in the hit US television comedy. USA That follows Leslie, the caring but unofficial deputy director of the parks department in the small town of Pawnee, Indiana, from 2009 to 2015, with many fans who returned to the show while isolating themselves to avoid being caught. the virus.

Amy tells the British newspaper The Guardian that it is the duty of all Americans to be a "good citizen" while countries around the world are tackling the disease, but that Leslie would really struggle with the blockades imposed in many states.

"Leslie wouldn't do well with quarantine," she says. "I'd probably go to the bananas a little bit."

However, the 48-year-old man reveals that the program explored many problems that people around the world are dealing with now that they have to spend time away from work and stay at home.

"In one (episode), there is a government shutdown," he explains. "This woman stood up at a town hall meeting and said, 'My children will be out of school in two weeks. What am I supposed to do with them, keep them in my house where I live?' There's an episode where everyone in town gets the flu and I was like, 'Oh boy, this is a little close to home.'

The star reflects that comedy is a "very wonderful connector and distractor" during the crisis, adding: "Let me put it this way, these characters don't know that a pandemic is happening."

As for what she's seeing to overcome the pandemic, Amy names the classic British black comedy "Human Remains" starring Julia Davis Y Rob Brydon.