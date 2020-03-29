Amber Rose baffles fans as her controversial forehead tattoo is gone

WENN

The ink, which many don't like because they think the 36-year-old model is too pretty for her, no longer appears on the model's face, making fans think the ink is fake.

Amber rose She previously made headlines after she was first seen rocking her forehead tattoo last month. Now, the ink, which many did not like, no longer appeared on the model's face, leading fans to think it was fake.

"No more facial tattoos?" a fan questioned. Another chimed in: "I'm confused, I thought you had a tattoo on your forehead."

Meanwhile, someone else nicknamed the ink on his forehead, which read the names of his sons, Bash, 6, and Slash, 3 months, "stupid." Commenting under his Instagram post, the person said, "Aren't you showing off your stupid tattoo? Why do you feel stupid now?"

Amber received a negative response for the tattoo on her forehead, as many people thought she was too pretty for that. "Omg, please, let that forehead tattoo, Amber Rose, be fake … like a girl, no, not your face," someone else tweeted, adding, "Amber Rose got 2 tattoos on her forehead. Ruined pretty face. Wow. Smh hahaha. "

Applauding, the 36-year-old stunner addressed the matter in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 12. "For the people who tell me I'm too pretty for a face, they are the same people who would tell me I'm 'too pretty', even if they thought I'm ugly and they lied to me, hahaha. Or they would just tell me that I'm ugly, "she wrote. "Either way, the moral of the story is to do whatever you want in life: Muva," Amber concluded.

Meanwhile, Amber's boyfriend Alexander Edwards, also known as AE, defended her by getting her own tattoo on her forehead. Posted by tattoo artist Jacob Ramírez, a photo showed AE sporting a lightning bolt between the numbers "10.10.19" and "2.21.13". The date for October was the birthdate of Slash, her son, and the 4-month-old. On the other hand, February's date of birth is Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, Amber's son with her ex-husband. Wiz Khalifa.