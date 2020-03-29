Amazon workers to strike at New York site over virus concerns

About 100 Amazon employees at a New York fulfillment center plan to go on strike at noon Monday, saying the administration has not responded to security concerns and the spread of the coronavirus at the facility. Employees are demanding that the Staten Island site be closed for at least two weeks and disinfected. The e-commerce giant closed a warehouse in Queens for cleaning after an employee tested positive, The Atlantic reported. They request that workers be paid during this time and retroactive compensation for those who have already stayed home for fear of their health and safety.

%MINIFYHTML868ab6b95b57f8ee1d810b67cf95d2e111% %MINIFYHTML868ab6b95b57f8ee1d810b67cf95d2e112%

Chris Smalls, a site management assistant known as JFK8 and lead organizer of the strike, has worked at Amazon for five years in three buildings in the tri-state area of ​​New York. Colleagues began to get sick after Amazon managers returned from a trip to Seattle, the initial epicenter of the virus in the US. USA, According to Smalls.

He left work in the second week of March out of concern for his health. Smalls returned last week to gather support for a work stoppage among the 4,500 building employees and reiterate their concerns and recommendations to management.

"What are we waiting for?" He said he told the site general manager and the head of human resources. Someone to die?

He says the company has not been transparent about how many employees at the Staten Island location have tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and have taken insufficient safety precautions, including allowing one of their colleagues. go back to work while you wait for your test results.

News of the planned strike was first reported by CNBC. Amazon did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

"People must be held accountable, including Jeff Bezos (Amazon owner) himself," Smalls said in a phone interview. “These buildings around the world must be closed. We are the breeding ground for the coronavirus. "

Employees have reached out to Facebook and Instagram groups to organize the details of the work stoppage and share stories of working conditions, he said.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.