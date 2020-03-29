Alexis Skyy leaves little to the imagination while dancing with her baby at the Quarantine Club – Watch the video to see how much fun she has

Alexis Skyy is trying to make the most of this time spent at home with her baby these days. She shared a video in which she dances with her baby in her arms and people jumped to the comments section with all kinds of observations.

Alexis is wearing a white tank top, which leaves little to the imagination, and people said she could have worn a bra since she decided to post the video.

This is not the first time that Alexis has been criticized for her outfits on social media, and it will definitely not be the last.

Check out the clip below.

Someone said, "Your son needs rest, not a damn club," and another enemy said, "He definitely could have used something else, there was no need to show his boobs like that."

A follower came to Alexis' defense and posted this: "She can't even have fun with her own son." First, they say she is never with the boy, then they give up her parenting skills, now she is wrong for having a good time while not working and enjoying time with Laylay. "

Alexis has been posting a lot here daughter on social media lately, especially since the haters told her that she should focus more on her and drop the spicy videos.

Someone said, "My mom told me that if I have nothing good to say, don't say anything."

Another follower posted this: "Omg, she twisted the phone to herself like,quot; ma time is up ""

Another commenter said, "Wayment she knew exactly what she was doing, Smart Lay,quot; and you really weren't giving her enough camera period sheesh. "

