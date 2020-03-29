Alex Song claims & # 39; unfair dismissal & # 39; after the dismissal of FC Sion | Football news

%MINIFYHTML8e3714336fb096e9c9bebf12ea92e1a111% %MINIFYHTML8e3714336fb096e9c9bebf12ea92e1a112%





Alex Song and former Arsenal teammate Johan Djourou were fired by Sion

Former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Alex Song took his case to FIFA after his dismissal by FC Sion.

Song was one of nine players fired by the Swiss side for refusing to take a pay cut as an emergency measure following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

FC Sion insists that Song and eight teammates rejected the new terms and were fired with immediate effect after the suspension of the Swiss Super League.

The Swiss players union has indicated it supports the players, and Song intends to claim a "unfair dismissal,quot;.

Song told the French announcer RMC: "My lawyer will take care of that, he went to FIFA. We will defend our right.

"We played a friendly on Friday and we were supposed to meet with the president on Monday and then on Tuesday. We had no news."

"We received a WhatsApp message on Tuesday afternoon to tell us that everyone had to sign a document saying that we would reduce our wages, that they would pay us around 12,000 euros."

"We had to return the document before 12 p.m. the next day. We received this document without explanation."

He added: "We decided together not to sign this document. We wanted to discuss it.

"I have not made any professional mistakes. Each club talks to its players to find solutions."

"I don't understand what happened. No one can understand it."

Along with Song, another former Arsenal player, Johan Djourou, was fired along with Christian Zock, Pajtim Kassami, Ermir Lenjani, Xavier Kouassi, Birama Ndoye, Mikael Facchinetti and Seydou Doumbia.