AG Paxton Introduces Intervention to Avoid Release of More Than 4,000 Criminals in Harris County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton introduced an intervention Sunday to prevent the release of thousands of criminals during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The intervention would prevent "dangerous criminals,quot; in personal recognition bonds "from roaming freely and committing more crimes."

In his statement, Paxton said that just over a week ago a Harris County judge released a murder suspect on bail because the suspect claimed he feared contracting COVID-19 in jail.

“Harris County is now working with prisoner plaintiffs on a federal case to intentionally release thousands of additional suspects on personal recognition bail. Harris County refuses to defend its citizens against the massive and unsupervised release of criminals, necessitating state intervention to protect Texans from this potential threat. Protecting Texans is one of my highest priorities. It is vital that we maintain the integrity of our criminal justice system and that we continue to enforce state law during this pandemic, ”said Attorney General Paxton. "The release of thousands of fair detainees for serious crimes would directly endanger the public, and my office will not accept any action that threatens the health and safety of law-abiding citizens."

%MINIFYHTML6aefe3fd9d5471a6081c56bd250bac4a11% %MINIFYHTML6aefe3fd9d5471a6081c56bd250bac4a12%

For information on the spread or treatment of COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of Health Services website.