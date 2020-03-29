Addeybb and Young Rascal pursue reduced prizes | Racing News

Addeybb and Young Rascal by William Haggas are set to compete for a small prize at the championship meeting in Sydney next month, due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Addeybb's goal, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, has been halved in cash prizes to A $ 2 million (£ 1 million), and Young Rascal will compete for A $ 1 million as well. A $ 2 million place in the Sydney Cup.

Both horses reserved their places at Randwick on April 11 with victories at Rosehill earlier this month, held by Tom Marquand.

Addeybb opened his Group One account at Ranvet Stakes, with his Newmarket teammate lifting the Manion Iron Jack N E Cup from Group Three.

That meeting was held behind closed doors, under the protocol of social distancing that is in force in many countries to try to stop the spread of the pandemic, and it is likely to be the same scenario in Randwick.

Racing New South Wales released a statement, detailing cuts for the Star Sponsored Championships on April 4 and 11.

It said: "The main source of funding for the cash prizes is betting, which will be significantly reduced by the current blockades of TAB pubs, clubs and retail agencies.

"Other sources of funding for cash prizes, such as field assistance and sponsorship, have also been severely affected, as the public is currently not allowed to attend race meetings."