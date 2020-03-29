Actor Matthew Faber was found dead in his California department.

%MINIFYHTML50330bc7947138406ffa633b2842ba9511% %MINIFYHTML50330bc7947138406ffa633b2842ba9512%

Celluloid dreams

The brother of the & # 39; star Welcome to the dollhouse & # 39; He says the family had discovered his body after trying to contact him, but he had "not heard from them."

Actor Matthew Faber He has died at 47 years old.



The "Welcome to the dollhouse" star was found dead in her Van Nuys, California apartment on Saturday (March 28, 20), and is presumed to have died of natural causes, TMZ reported.

Faber's brother Mark said the family had discovered the actor's body after gaining access to his unit, after they had tried to contact the star but "had not heard from him."

In a statement to TMZ, Mark wrote that his brother was "a beautiful man. Incredibly talented. Wise beyond his years, resourceful. Abundantly aware."

"He really could pay more attention than most. He had incredible focus and ability to stay focused – a brilliant man, very conscious, very intelligent," he concluded.

An official cause of death for the star, which also appeared in "Law"and" Natural Born Killers ", not yet determined.