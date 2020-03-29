Actor John Callahan dies at 66

the All my kids John Callahan, who is perhaps most famous for playing Edmound Gray in the aforementioned series, passed away at the age of 66. Variety revealed Saturday night that the soap opera actor passed away at his home in Palm Springs.

Currently, his death has been listed as a stroke, rather than a consequence of the coronavirus. Fans of the actor know that he married his Days of our lives Co-star Eva LaRue, however, separated in 2005. They have an 18-year-old daughter named Kaya.

Eva LaRue went to her Instagram account earlier this weekend to update fans about the actor's passing. You can see what she had to say in the post below. This is just another loss of a soap star by day in recent years, following the tragic passing of Kristoff St. John, who allegedly battled alcoholism for years.

In February 2019, ABC News reported that the struggling alcoholic died when he was just 52 years old. Authorities rushed to his home on a Sunday night that month and his body was later sent to a coroner.

See this post on Instagram May the flights of angels take you to your rest, my dear friend. Your personality greater than life, gregarious will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated: my great friend, partner of parents and loving father of Kaya. That big laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize with any song, fantastic singing festivals on the kitchen table, and two lousy bad guys! "Johnny Numbers,quot;, my soap stud All My Children, the great guardian of the times, fan of the Beatles (I wish we could go back to "Yesterday,quot;) … Kaya and I are beyond a broken heart, so stunned, sorry for my thoughts a mess. You gave the best best written tributes, and now I am completely speechless to you. I hope Heaven has baseball and your team always wins! The Yankees just lost their biggest fan. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by Eva LaRue (@evalarue) on March 28, 2020 at 12:48 p.m. PDT

Fans of the soap opera know that San Juan played Neil Winters in Young and the restless for many years, beginning in the early 1990s. Throughout his career, he earned many Emmy nominations. He won in 1992 for Outstanding Young Actor in a Drama Series and also took home several NAACP Image Awards.

When his death was revealed, his fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva, said that it all happened too soon. He added that Kristoff would always be in his heart.

According to ABC News, St. John had been married twice in his life and had one son and two daughters. Sadly, her 24-year-old son passed away 6 years ago in 2014. At the time, Kristoff turned to her social media to say that she had been crying for her son, but that it wouldn't end until one day she also died. .

Both Sony Pictures Television and CBS issued a joint statement in which they claimed that the actor's death was "heartbreaking."



