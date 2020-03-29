Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin can't see the season finale | Football news

%MINIFYHTML399b9cb8225b778c3344adc61d0654bc11% %MINIFYHTML399b9cb8225b778c3344adc61d0654bc12%

Aberdeen's Michael Devlin thinks the current season will be difficult to complete.

Michael Devlin admits that he and his Aberdeen teammates are struggling to see how the season can end.

The SPFL will speak to the 42 clubs in the Scottish league through conference calls on Friday to discuss the current situation surrounding the closure of the coronavirus.

Aberdeen had already traveled to face Motherwell when Scottish football was suspended on the day of their crucial Ladbrokes Premier League match on March 13.

Aberdeen had hoped to overtake Motherwell in third place, but Devlin accepts that the opportunity may have completely disappeared.

Scottish medical director Catherine Calderwood predicted movement restrictions will be needed for "at least 13 weeks,quot;, virtually dismissing UEFA's ambition to see the national leagues completed by June 30, and Devlin feels there will be too many complications. by trying to resume the season at a later date.

The Scottish international told his club's RedTV service: "We as footballers would always prefer to end the season. Certainly, from an Aberdeen perspective, we have third place, or third place, to pursue. If the league stops, we give up our ability to change our position

"There is no one result that everyone likes. Everyone has to understand that no matter what happens here, someone will feel hard about it."

"The overwhelming feeling, as I understand it, is very difficult to see how the league will continue without interrupting next season."

"And I think that will be the priority. As much as, of course, we want to end this season, I'm not quite sure how to do it if we extend the season, with the added complication in Scotland that contracts expire at the end of May.

"To play in June and July, do we ask players to sign contract extensions? If a club hasn't offered you a longer-term contract, do you sign a one-month extension to play some games? What if Injury? Who takes care of your rehabilitation? There are many things to consider.

"It is a terrifying time when you weigh all the pros and cons of whatever the outcome is. Among the guys, it seems very difficult for everyone to keep the league as it is."

"I must say that I am delighted that I am not part of the panel that makes that decision because I do not envy them at all."