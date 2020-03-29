"A heartbreaking thing,quot;: Hospital visitation bans devastate families

The last time Peter John Dario saw his father alive was on March 14, at the entrance to a hospital in Edison, New Jersey. An employee took him in a wheelchair and told Mr. Dario and his mother gently but unambiguously that they could not enter. building.

In a fog of worry and confusion, as he watched his father's diminished figure disappear through the door, Mr. Dario forgot to say goodbye.

Five days later, her father, Peter Dario, died of respiratory failure from an infection caused by the coronavirus. He was 59 years old. None of his large family members, several of them now also sick with Covid-19, were by his side.

Of all the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has undermined the conventions of normal life, perhaps none is as cruel as the separation of seriously ill patients and their loved ones, now mandatory in hospitals around the world.