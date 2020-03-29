"A heartbreaking thing,quot;: Hospital visitation bans devastate families

The last time Peter John Dario saw his father alive was on March 14, at the entrance to a hospital in Edison, New Jersey. An employee took him in a wheelchair and told Mr. Dario and his mother gently but unambiguously that they could not enter. building.
In a fog of worry and confusion, as he watched his father's diminished figure disappear through the door, Mr. Dario forgot to say goodbye.
Five days later, her father, Peter Dario, died of respiratory failure from an infection caused by the coronavirus. He was 59 years old. None of his large family members, several of them now also sick with Covid-19, were by his side.
Of all the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has undermined the conventions of normal life, perhaps none is as cruel as the separation of seriously ill patients and their loved ones, now mandatory in hospitals around the world.
Hospitals in all 50 states and dozens of countries are banning visits. Lobbies are empty, visitor parking lots are empty, flower deliveries stopped. The number of accessible entry points has been reduced, and security guards and staff are posted on the remaining ones to reject patients' family and friends.
"It's kind of heartbreaking," said Dr. Laura Forese, executive vice president and director of operations for NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York. "But it is for the protection of all."
In most hospitals, exceptions are made only for patients receiving end-of-life care, hospitalized children, and pregnant women in labor.
Last week, after New York-Presbyterian discovered that multiple pregnant and postpartum patients in their labor and delivery unit had Covid-19, with minimal or no symptoms, it banned all visitors, including couples. Mount Sinai Hospital System did the same. But on Saturday night, following protests from expectant parents, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order requiring that all New York State licensed medical facilities allow a support person for patients who are in labor.
"This disease has shown us how vulnerable the community at large can be when we have a circulating virus to which no one has immunity," said Nancy Foster, vice president of the American Hospital Association. "And that extraordinary reality has forced us to take extraordinary measures."
While the rationale for infection control is clear and robust, the consequences for patients, loved ones, and hospital staff who must enforce the rules are profound.
Doctors and hospital staff said keeping families away had been one of the darkest experiences in their professional lives. The restrictions run counter to a hospital's desire to keep patients and their families together, not only because of the healthy effect of something as simple as a hand or chair near the bed, but because having a family member present can ease the burden. of a medical team. It can also provide crucial information that a confused patient cannot offer.
Hospitals receive frequent requests for leniency, especially for patients in intensive care units.
"This is not easy, but we have to deny the vast majority of them," said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of Newark University Hospital, NJ, which, like other hospitals, handles requests in one case. by case.
Constraints raise troubling questions, especially when it comes to end-of-life visits. How close to the end of life must a patient be to deserve a visitor? Is the Right Time Near Death? Why not earlier, when a patient is healthier and has a healthy mind?
How is it happening In Italy and in other parts of the world, people like Peter Darío die alone, despite the hospitable exceptions for end-of-life visitors.
Peter Dario, who had diabetes and was on dialysis, started looking ill in early March, said his daughter Marsha Dario, a 32-year-old nurse. Her 86-year-old mother-in-law, who also lives at home, was already ill with Covid-like symptoms.
When Marsha Dario picked up her father from dialysis on March 7, he was weak, dizzy, and vomiting. She said that she needed to go to the hospital. But he refused.
His condition worsened. Struggling to breathe a few days later, he finally agreed to go to the hospital, but only if his wife, Luzviminda Dario, 63, also came. Although his wife was also ill by then, she left. "They were inseparable," said Peter John Dario, his 23-year-old son.
The day after his admission to John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Peter Dario lay unconscious, intubated, and on a respirator. Three days later, on the night of March 19, the hospital called the family to tell them that their fever had increased and that she was unstable. Finally, a nurse said that a family member would be allowed entry. The day before, Luzviminda and Marsha Dario had received positive results for the coronavirus and were quarantined at their home, so Peter John Dario rushed to the hospital. While being examined at the entrance to detect the symptoms of coronavirus infection, his father died.
Just as difficult is the ban on visits with patients who have other serious illnesses or who are undergoing risky surgery.
This month Brittany Sanchez, 32, was at her Las Vegas home preparing her two young children for bed when she had a seizure and collapsed.
She was taken by ambulance to Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas. A scan revealed a brain tumor so aggressive that Ms. Sánchez needed immediate surgery.
Her mother, Heather Last, stayed in the hospital with her for two days, then went home to pick up a few things and feed the pets, only to receive a call from Mrs. Sánchez telling her that the visiting rules had changed and that she could not come back.
The next morning, her parents went to the hospital anyway. A security guard refused to let them into the building.
"Heather said they would have to call the police to prevent her from entering," said her father, Don Last. Eventually they were both allowed to enter.
A few days later, Ms. Sánchez was flown by a medevac jet to the University of California San Francisco Medical Center for a major neurosurgical procedure. U.C.S.F., too, was locked up and Ms. Sánchez's parents were not allowed in the hospital.
Surgery would be complex and dangerous. "There was a reasonable chance that she would have a problem," said Dr. Mitchel Berger, the neurosurgeon who performed the procedure. Dr. Berger tried and failed to persuade his hospital to make an exception to the non-visitor rule.
Mrs. Sánchez's father was beside himself. The night before surgery, she texted Dr. Berger.
"You will have my daughter Brittany's life in your hands tomorrow," he wrote. I hope you treat her like she's your own daughter. I will never forgive myself that I was not able to hold his hand through this. Bring her home to me.
The surgery lasted almost seven hours. As soon as it was over, Dr. Berger went to look for the last ones, who were waiting outside the hospital. Six feet away, he told them that the surgery had gone well and apologized again for not being able to let them in.
"They said they knew it wasn't my fault, but they just couldn't imagine what it would be like to be in that situation," he said. "And they're right. I couldn't imagine it."
Some hospitals are buying iPads to give patients for virtual visits. Others are helping patients talk to family and friends during FaceTime.
Dell Hutchinson, who lives in Oakland, California, would have gladly accepted a virtual visit with his wife, but she was too ill to use her cell phone. Mr. Hutchinson's wife, Sandi Hutchinson, was hospitalized on February 19 with a subarachnoid hemorrhage, bleeding around his brain. On March 15, the hospital stopped allowing visitors.
This left Mr. Hutchinson with one option: to call his room through the main switchboard. But he also couldn't operate the bedside phone, Hutchinson said, which meant he had to wait for a doctor, nurse or other staff member to be in the room to attend to him when he called.
When Mr. Hutchinson managed to speak to his wife, he was unable to collect much. Her voice was monotonous. "Without being able to read his body language, how could he know how he really was?" I ask. "I could not,quot;.
Just as the Dario family was absorbing the news of Peter Dario's death, tragedy swept through the house again. On Monday, Cresenciano Victolero, the father of Luzviminda Darío, 86, weak and breathless, was taken to the same hospital where his son-in-law had died. No one was allowed to visit.
On Wednesday, a nurse called to say they couldn't keep up her blood pressure. A granddaughter went to the hospital. Mr. Victolero died while she was on the way.
"But they kept saying until she got there," said Marsha Dario. "The nurse cried with her."