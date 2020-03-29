& # 39; Lab in a box & # 39;: scientists compete to expand coronavirus tests | Canada News

%MINIFYHTML132d4f2cfa9fd27172bc2d2417e7bb9d11% %MINIFYHTML132d4f2cfa9fd27172bc2d2417e7bb9d12%

Montreal Canada – Dr. Keith Pardee knows that time is of the essence, as front-line healthcare workers are still struggling to diagnose the new coronavirus and contain its spread around the world.

"Lack of diagnosis has been a real problem leading to quarantines and restricted travel," said Pardee, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto School of Pharmacy.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML132d4f2cfa9fd27172bc2d2417e7bb9d13% %MINIFYHTML132d4f2cfa9fd27172bc2d2417e7bb9d14%

He said he saw a similar pattern of testing delays during the Ebola outbreaks in West Africa and Zika in Brazil, and that's where he hopes his research team's "lab in a box,quot; system will eventually get in. " in place, and it would have the hardware and testing necessary to make thousands of patient samples fairly quickly, "Pardee said.

%MINIFYHTML132d4f2cfa9fd27172bc2d2417e7bb9d15% %MINIFYHTML132d4f2cfa9fd27172bc2d2417e7bb9d16%

His team, which includes scientific researchers in Brazil and Vietnam, received funding this month from the Canadian federal government to develop a low-cost portable system to detect COVID-19.

The project is one of several innovations that scientific researchers, doctors and other medical experts are competing to test and hope to implement amidst a surge of coronavirus cases worldwide. As of Sunday, more than 713,000 cases were reported in more than 160 countries, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

They take a man's temperature at a makeshift homeless camp in Las Vegas, Nevada (John Locher / AP Photo)

About the size of a toaster, each "laboratory in a box,quot; could read 384 patient samples at a time and provide "surge capacity,quot; for testing in smaller, more remote communities, Pardee said. The second component will be a paper test that could be used at airports or senior centers. As small as a credit card, the paper would change color, turning fuchsia or bright purple when the virus is present in a sample.

"What we are doing is working to build a highly distributed technology that is inexpensive and quick to develop," said Pardee.

Other projects

Since the coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, was first detected in the Chinese province of Wuhan late last year, scientists have tried to implement accurate and widespread early containment measures and diagnostic tests, and work to achieve a potential vaccine to protect people from getting sick.

Chinese authorities shared the virus's genome sequence in January, allowing scientists to try to create it in their own controlled facilities, a critical first step in developing diagnostics and vaccines.

On January 29, researchers in Australia said they had successfully cultured the coronavirus from a sample from a patient. "Having the real virus means that we now have the ability to validate and verify all test methods, and compare their sensitivities and specificities; it will be a game changer for diagnosis," said Dr. Julian Druce, head of the identification laboratory. virus at Doherty Institute, a joint research center run by the University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

A technician assembles coronavirus test kits at Evolve's manufacturing facility, where they will manufacture ventilators, in Fremont, California (Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

In early March, UK healthcare firm Mologic Ltd announced that it had obtained funding from the British government to develop a rapid and manual diagnostic test for COVID-19 in association with the Institut Pasteur laboratory in Dakar, Senegal. The system will be based on a similar test developed to diagnose Ebola, the company said.

The Kaizer Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle administered the first injection of an experimental vaccine for the new coronavirus to human test subjects on March 16. The first phase of the trial will involve 45 adult volunteers and the last six weeks.

"Finding a safe and effective vaccine to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection is an urgent public health priority," Anthony Fauci, who leads the US response, said in a statement. USA To COVID-19. "This Phase 1 study, launched at record speed, is an important first step in achieving that goal."

Other research teams around the world continue to search for a vaccine, better and broader testing options, and more therapies for those who are infected with COVID-19.

The United States Food and Drug Administration recently approved a similar "lab in a box,quot; effort by Abbott, a maker of health technology. According to Abbott, the technology could give a positive result in approximately five minutes and a negative result in approximately 15.

& # 39; Along the way & # 39;

Several other laboratories have been able to isolate the virus and are working on their own vaccines, including the Organization of Vaccines and Infectious Diseases – International Vaccine Center (VIDO-InterVac) at the University of Saskatchewan in central Canada, which also received federal funding. this month. .

Dr. Darryl Falzarano, the project's chief research scientist, said that the experimental vaccines were administered to ferrets in mid-March and within the next six to seven weeks, the team will be able to see if the animals gain any level of protection against the virus. . .

He said the research builds on the laboratory's experience in developing animal models for other diseases and viruses, but it will take up to 12 months before clinical trials can be conducted, and even longer for a product to become widely available. .

While the researchers will verify whether the vaccines are effective in fighting COVID-19, their main concern will be whether they are safe.

There is no point in launching an early vaccine that is not safe, "Falzarano told Al Jazeera.

While estimates vary, most experts say a COVID-19 vaccine will only be ready in 18 months. This is because any vaccine must undergo a rigorous testing process and meet regulatory agency safety requirements before it can be mass produced.

"A vaccine is going to come," said Falzarano.

"Containment and quarantine measures will be necessary to control the spread now. We don't know if that will eliminate the spread or if this virus will persist. Maybe (it will), and in that case maybe a vaccine is not necessary, and that Okay. But if this virus persists, that vaccine may be absolutely necessary. "

Accessible, low cost

Dr. Lindomar José Peña is the principal investigator of Fundacao Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz), a Brazilian scientific research institute, based in the northeastern city of Recife.

The country recently declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic, with 4,065 cases reported as of Sunday, and Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said the national health network could enter a state of collapse by the end of next year. month as a result of the virus. .

Peña said that the diagnostic capacity in Brazil is "very limited,quot; since only centralized laboratories can administer tests for the coronavirus. That means only the most severe cases are being tested. "People who live in small towns and far from big centers, bigger cities, cannot get the proper diagnosis," he told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview.

A local volunteer carries a package of soap and detergent to distribute in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Leo Correa / AP Photo)

Peña is a member of Pardee's "laboratory in a box,quot; research team.

He said the proposed system aims to solve accessibility problems that arise with the current gold standard diagnostic test for coronavirus. Known as a real-time polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, that standardized test is expensive, time-consuming, and involves the use of expensive laboratory equipment that requires medical personnel with advanced experience, Pena said.

With asymptomatic people driving the spread of the coronavirus, Pena emphasized that addressing the cost of testing is critical: "How can asymptomatic people be evaluated if the test is so expensive? It is impossible. And if you have a quick test, you can detect more people … to stop the spread of the disease. "

The coronavirus "lab in a box,quot; test is a version of one that was built for Zika, the mosquito-borne virus that was first detected in Brazil in 2015 and then spread throughout South America. At this time, he said that his laboratory in Recife has collected 20 positive samples of the coronavirus.

But Pardee in Toronto acknowledged that it could be years before the technology "is in the hands of the front-line workers,quot; who need it.

He said the team is still figuring out how to get patient samples into the system, though a nasal sample is a likely option. Any test would also need to undergo patient testing and obtain approval from public health regulators before it can be widely used.

"We now have data showing that our technology performed as well as the gold standard for Zika," he said. "This will be another test that, hopefully, will show the same for COVID-19."