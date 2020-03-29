& # 39; If you never remembered me again & # 39 ;: love someone with dementia | Family

%MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81111% %MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81112%

The memory spotlight lost two pairs of headphones and eight pairs of socks.

I was crazy about hearing aids, but socks were a real sticking point for my mother. We had several phone conversations about them, but I always pretended to be hearing about this for the first time because people tell stories for all kinds of reasons and most of the time, telling is as important as the story itself. If telling it was important to my mother, I was prepared to listen as many times as I wanted.

%MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81113% %MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81114%

The socks, it seemed, were non-slip. The memory spotlight ordered my mother to buy them as Grandma kept falling, trying to get up on her own. They were brand specific and my mother had to go to three different stores before finding them. They weren't cheap either: $ 80, which may or may not include taxes because I forgot to ask. Either way, they were expensive when it came to socks.

%MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81115% %MINIFYHTML6c876a389e29d0ea227e868ed59ad81116%

After buying the socks, my mother took the time to write my grandmother's first and last name on each one in permanent ink, but after a week they were gone. He just disappeared into the laundry room, never to return, like a fifties husband going into the night to buy a pack of cigarettes.

Also missing: several rolls of toilet paper. Toilet paper was one of the few basic items not provided by the memory spotlight, and now my mother had to take an extra trip to the store because it looked like one of the nurses had stolen Grandma and taken her away to home. It could even have been several of the nurses working in concert for all we knew, dividing the toilet paper into smaller packages so they could get it through the door under their shirts without being caught.

All this for $ 9,000 a month.

The worst part was that we were afraid to complain. It was a good install, despite the problems. If we cause problems, they could tell us to take our business to another place, to a place that is more like a hospital and less like a hotel.

So my mother made a single inquiry about the socks and then dropped it.

But they haven't heard the last of it. She plans to post a scathing review on Yelp after Grandma is gone.

A baby but no books

Grandma has a baby. He's not a real baby, but I wasn't going to be the one to tell him that. Neither do the nurses, apparently. In fact, I think they enjoyed having him around. One of them brought him a new house dress and every morning they wrap him in a blanket since the grandmother did not have the mobile skills to do it alone.

The baby is a Cabbage Patch doll that my mother brought to brighten the apartment in the limelight of memory. Grandma loves dolls. She used to have several standing on the chairs in her house like creepy sentries.

So my mother brought the doll. To remind grandmother of home. She did not expect her to take it so fiercely and did not expect her to believe that he was a real baby.

My boyfriend laughed when I told him. I did too. Sometimes things can be sad and fun at the same time.

My boyfriend's name is Jeff. Grandma has known him for years, but never remembers him. Once, he also made a funny joke about it. He said, "I'm tired of your bull," and we both laughed.

Lately, she hasn't remembered me either, but that's not funny. Some things are so sad that there is no room for anything else. They are large enough to fill an entire room on their own. Being forgotten by your grandmother is sad like that.

So he's watching her in the dining room in a wheelchair with a doll that she thinks is a baby on her lap.

We didn't even recognize her at first. She looked different. Smaller and flatter in some way. As if nothing but memories had been filling her all these years and she slowly deflated now that they were gone.

Even her hair was leaving her. He was slim and someone had cut him in half, revealing a thick river of scalp running through the center of his head. Her old self would have been ashamed to be seen this way, but since she was not her old self. He embarrassed me instead. Grandma was always particular with her hair and seeing so much of her scalp almost felt like seeing her naked, only less natural.

I had to hold back from fixing it because I was a stranger to her and a stranger doesn't have to touch someone else's head. He was caught loving her from a distance even though he was only inches away.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

It was clear that she did not know who we were, but it did not seem to bother her that we had joined her without being invited. This annoyed me on your behalf. Grandma has never been a particularly social person and has always been suspicious of people she does not know. If two strangers dropped on your table a few years ago, you would have assumed they were there to steal your purse. Now, she had no control over her personal space. People came and went without checking if they liked it or not.

"My husband is coming to get me," she said. I gave Jeff a look to shut me up. Nothing bothered her as much as reminding her that Grandpa was dead. We just needed to wait long enough for the thought to disappear. I figured there were thousands of those thoughts in that room, clinging to the ceiling like helium balloons.

She asked us if we were married and I said "yes,quot; because it was easier than saying that we only lived together and, besides, it is the same difference as far as I am concerned.

Then she asked me if I wanted to hold the baby.

I said no. "He looked dirty. He was pretty sure she had spilled coffee on him, maybe even some food.

But he asked again and I felt guilty for denying it. She had given me so many dolls when I was little. The least he could do was hold one for her now.

I took it gently, resting his head on the hollow of my arm. I stroked her braids of yarn like a real child. Just like you would with Grandma, if she were so young.

"I am very happy that the baby has returned to its true mother," she said.

"I've been looking for you everywhere." She was also looking at Jeff now. "We called everywhere and put ads in the newspaper. He's a good baby," he said. "He never cries. I'm so happy that he's back with his family. That's what he needs. Good young parents like you."

She expected him to leave this train of thought once his dinner arrived, but he only took three bites of turkey and declared himself full. He didn't even touch his green salad, but I let it go because I'm his granddaughter, not his mother. On top of that, at this point, I wasn't sure if healthy eating was going to make a difference.

The nurse took her back to her apartment and Jeff and I brought her to the back with the baby. Grandma's apartment was depressingly bare. There were very few photos on the walls because the other members of my family were convinced that she wouldn't notice them anyway. There were no books, either. Just an old issue of Time magazine, I was pretty sure it came with the apartment.

Grandma can't read anymore, but the lack of books still bothered me. In his house, there were always stacks of books and the fact that there were none in his apartment made it seem less his in some way. As if she were a visitor in her own home.

Books were important to grandma. She grew up during the Great Depression, jumping from state to state as her father searched for work to feed his family. Grandma told me that whenever they moved to a new city, she and her brothers immediately ran to find the library. Not all libraries were free in those days, he said. If it was a free library, they walked home with arms full of books and promises. If it was a paid library, they would walk home empty-handed.

So he bought his books instead of taking them out of the library. Books were a symbol of prosperity as surely as the shiny new Cadillac in the driveway. Books were also something he could share with the people he loved. A visit to grandma always meant going home with a pile of books to read and returning to be able to lend them to someone else.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

I would have been very proud to know that I am now a writer. If she was still herself, she would cut out my stories and hang them on the fridge so she could show them when visitors came. Instead, she was looking at a blank wall, having been deposited in her recliner by the nurse. She didn't care that I was a writer. She had no ability to care about me at all. I was just the mother of a doll.

"Who stole that baby from you?" she asked. She was tired and her eyes were closed, but she was struggling to stay awake like a girl who didn't want to lie down. "Do you have breast milk? I'm sure the baby is hungry. I couldn't feed her because I'm completely dry. I think she probably wants her mother's tit."

Jeff and I laughed at this unexpected roughness when Grandma's eyes closed again.

I wasn't sure what to do. If we were to take the baby, she would surely forget what happened and be alarmed by his absence in the morning. But if we didn't take it, I'd be upset if we'd abandoned it.

After her eyes remained closed for a full minute, I carefully put the baby in her chair, but she caught me. "Take it! I don't want to be responsible anymore! It's too much work! I don't want to do it!"

I nodded that I would.

I didn't hug her in the dining room, but now I reached down to hug her. "I love you, Grandma," I whispered when her eyes closed again.

I gave the baby to a nurse on the way out and asked if she would do me a favor and wait an hour before returning it.

She agreed, but as we walked to the door, I turned to watch her disappear into Grandma's room, swinging the baby happily by the arm.

Too much for favors.

I guess she was the one who took the toilet paper too.

Lurking

It started as soon as grandfather died. It was as if dementia had been there all along, lurking until Grandma was alone so she could get away with it.

Grandma married Grandpa when he was 16 years old and he had died just before his 69th birthday. During all those years, they were never separated by more than a few hours. Now he fell on her to spend the night alone.

There is no emptiness like the emptiness of the bed that you once shared with the person you love, nor a distance as vast as the space between its corners. It is a cold and blue ocean that turns with pain instead of waves. A town destroyed by fire. A sound that won't stop, no matter how hard you try to make it go away.

No wonder everything around him seemed changed.

Some days she did not recognize her own home. She called strangers on the phone, alleging that she was trapped in Canada. He knocked on the neighbor's door and screamed for help in the rain. He fell and remained unconscious on the ground for most of the day.

The focus of memory is far from perfect, but that's fine.

Grandma is safe.

& # 39; Don't look back & # 39;

Does it matter if you visit someone who doesn't remember you?

If you ask Jeff, he will say no. These visits are not about my grandmother, she says. They are about me. "Selfish,quot; is the word he uses.

Sometimes it lacks tact.

You may be right, but even if it isn't, I like to pretend it is because it offers me an excuse for my own shortcomings. The truth is, I don't visit Grandma as often as I should.

It takes over an hour to get there each way and I work many hours as a freelance writer. I use the fact that she doesn't remember me to justify my absence. If she doesn't remember me, then surely she can't miss me.

Jeff also likes to point out the fact that sometimes visitors tease Grandma. That's my word. Trauma is yours.

Grandma wants to go home more than anything else in the world. She does not remember that we sold her house.

Each person who walks through the door represents a potential savior. A hero on a white horse galloping down the hallway to balance her on her back and help her escape. Some days it's all he talks about. "Take me to my house," she will say. Except she doesn't say it once. He says it over and over again as if stopping could mean forgetting the only thing he remembers: he has a home and it is not.

On other days, she becomes cunning and tries to bribe us. Once he tried to change a red pillow for a trip home. Another time he tried to barter with a piece of chocolate. On the worst days, she gets angry and screams out loud for help when we refuse to help her escape.

Several family members have stopped making the trip to see her, as visitors can quickly dissolve into unpleasant. I would like to believe that this is in consideration for her and not for themselves, but frankly, I'm not sure.

There's this too: The last time I visited, she said my name as soon as I walked through the door. "Tami," he said.

I ran to hug her, ready for a happy reunion, but she didn't hug me back. She knew who I was, but she was not happy. An emotion like that would have to travel too far to hold on. We were standing on different continents.

It didn't hurt my feelings. I was honored that she recognized me. This in itself felt like an act of love, a symbol of my importance. As if he had rushed into the fire and came out holding nothing but my name.

She asked me for a blanket and Jeff took one from a nearby chair.

I'm so cold, she said. Her voice was almost like a child's. I put the blanket on her lap and she asked me to move it higher. I put it around his neck and put it around his shoulders.

I stroked the back of her hair, and she closed her eyes in response to my touch. Either that or I was tired, but I preferred to think that it was the first thing because loving someone with dementia is like dating someone. You are inclined to interpret the signs in your favor.

There were so many things he wanted to say, but she was in no mood to listen. She was already ordering me to take her home. "Push, push," he kept singing, rocking in his wheelchair. It was one of those days. There was nothing I could do.

I told him I loved her and left, walking quickly and ignoring her cries for help as I closed the door.

Still, as Jeff and I headed toward the exit, I knew I was wrong about the visits. They mattered only for the moment when I stroked Grandma's hair, even if she didn't remember me tomorrow. Even if she never remembered me again.

Although I am a terrible granddaughter who constantly repeated: "Do not look back and walk as fast as you can."