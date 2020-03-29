2020 New York Governors Ball Canceled Amid Uncertainty About Coronavirus Pandemic

%MINIFYHTML3d11ea83344fb2d328a0ac610cf33b8711% %MINIFYHTML3d11ea83344fb2d328a0ac610cf33b8712%

Hoping to return in 2021, the organizers of the annual festival declare that "it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward" with their June dates due to the evolving situation in the Big Apple.

The Governors Ball 2020 festival in New York has become the latest musical victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event was to be held in June and will feature the presentation of sets by artists such as Taming the impala Y Missy elliott – marking the first major performance of the rap icon in New York City in more than a decade, but organizers were forced to cancel the party on Thursday, March 26 as uncertainty about the global health crisis continues.

"It is with great regret that we should announce the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19," the officials shared in a statement.

Simply put, due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in New York, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates. The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners and the surrounding community York is always our # 1 priority. "

Festival organizers hope to return in 2021 and have already started making plans for the future.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has introduced a series of strict rules in recent weeks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the state, which has become the epicenter of the US outbreak. USA

The new limitations include bans on mass gatherings and forced closings of many public places, including concert halls, Broadway theaters, restaurants, and bars.

Governors Ball 2020 was also expected to present sets for Stevie Nicks, Vampiric weekend, Solange Knowles, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, HIS.Y Maren morris, Among many others.

The event joins SXSW of Texas and Ultra Music of Florida, as well as Glastonbury of Great Britain, on the list of canceled festivals, while Coachella and Stagecoach in California, and Bonnaroo in Tennessee have been postponed until later in the year. .