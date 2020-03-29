2 teens die, 3rd injured in fiery Berkley crash

%MINIFYHTMLaa6a9f5ee837b9ab898571dfd9fa3f0211% %MINIFYHTMLaa6a9f5ee837b9ab898571dfd9fa3f0212%

%MINIFYHTMLaa6a9f5ee837b9ab898571dfd9fa3f0213% %MINIFYHTMLaa6a9f5ee837b9ab898571dfd9fa3f0214%

BERKLEY, Massachusetts (AP) – Two teens died and a third was injured in a Massachusetts car fire, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTMLaa6a9f5ee837b9ab898571dfd9fa3f0215% %MINIFYHTMLaa6a9f5ee837b9ab898571dfd9fa3f0216%

A gray BMW hit a tree in Berkley around 6 p.m. Friday and caught fire, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

An officer made several attempts to free two people from inside the car and pulled one out before the car was engulfed in flames. A third passenger was found walking near the accident when officers arrived.

The two victims have been identified as Christian Couto, 19, and Devyn Crosby, 18. The third passenger, an unidentified 19-year-old Berkley resident, is in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

Cuoto appeared to be driving the vehicle and Crosby was in the back seat. The injured passenger was in the passenger seat.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No foul play is suspected.