2 More Riverside County MPs Test Positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Two more sheriff's deputies in Riverside County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deputies who tested positive to three.

"I have spoken to all of them and they are in a good mood and are recovering," said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. Additionally, Bianco said the county had an inmate who also tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the county's first incarceration case.

“The inmate became symptomatic several days ago. He was immediately isolated and is being treated by medical personnel, ”he said. “The inmate had very limited contact with other inmates. They have been isolated and none of them is symptomatic at this time. "

Bianco said that every inmate who has developed symptoms has been isolated and examined.

"We have a strategic plan to do everything possible to detect, isolate, diagnose and prevent any possible spread while in custody," he said. He also noted that the department has improved cleanliness within prisons, noting that staff, as well as medical personnel, have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Bianco said the department has a plan in case there is an outbreak among jail staff or inmates, but did not disclose details.

"Unlike other jurisdictions, I have no intention of preemptively releasing inmates for fear that something may or may not happen," he said. "I firmly believe that the inmates we have in custody pose a much greater risk to public safety than the risk this virus poses to them while in custody."

