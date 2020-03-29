2 inmates walk away from Humboldt County prison camp – Up News Info San Francisco

EUREKA (Up News Info / AP) – Authorities are looking for two minimum-security inmates who strayed from a prison camp near the Redway community in Humboldt County on Friday night.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not report finding Derek Barnett, 29, or Noah Wilson, 28, on Sunday morning.

%MINIFYHTML76d7001e3b2e32d094355354e3d6d08211% %MINIFYHTML76d7001e3b2e32d094355354e3d6d08212%

The two were discovered missing on Friday at 9:45 p.m. During an inmate count at the Eel River Conservation Camp in Humboldt County, the department of corrections said in a press release.

The camp, where Barnett was a janitor and Wilson a cook, houses about 120 minimum security prisoners and focuses on the training of firefighters.

Barnett was found guilty of possession of a firearm and theft of vehicles, authorities said. He was supposed to be on probation in December. Wilson is incarcerated for possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was scheduled for parole in April 2021.

Both men were last seen in gray sweatshirts, gray pants, and white sneakers.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.