2 Fort Worth police officers test positive for coronavirus, both in "good spirits,quot; despite symptoms – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Two Fort Worth police officers tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Sunday.

The department said officers are in a good mood despite the fighting symptoms, and both have been self-isolating at home since they felt sick.

Both worked in the same unit and had "limited close contact with each other while working."

“We have staff who monitor the movements and encounters of these officers with others, and they are notifying anyone who may be at risk and needs to isolate themselves. We are also disinfecting the office spaces where they worked. "

City leaders, as well as the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, are aware and have offered assistance. Offers of assistance may be directed to the FWPOA.

