17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DCPH announced 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Denton County on Sunday.

The new cases bring the county's total to 165 and the total residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) to 45.

Five DSSLCs are among the new cases and seven positive staff members are reflected in the city in which the staff member resides.

Two additional positive DSSLC employees reside outside of Denton County and are not reflected in the DCPH case count for Denton County.

To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be disclosed.

