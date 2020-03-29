15 low-carb spicy, sweet, savory and salty snacks you can buy online

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
Of all the dietary trends that have appeared and disappeared, low carbohydrates stand the test of time! Whether you're looking to lose a little weight or just want to make a few lifestyle changes, going low carb can be one of the fastest and easiest ways to create change.
And because going low carb has been a Thing for so long, there are tons of options for low-carb snacks, and tons of snack-making companies that are perfect for a low-carb diet. There are meaty snacks like beef jerky and salmon, or sweet snacks that are like brownies (and even vegans!). There are protein puffs and moon cheese and nut butters galore … so no, you definitely won't starve, though there may be days when your body says otherwise!
But to avoid that internal chatter, we found 15 low-carb snacks that will fill you up, tempt your taste buds, and satisfy your treats. Shop below for snacks that can help make your low carb diet a success!
Quest Nutrition Tortilla-Style Protein Chips (12-Pack)
Admittedly, you can't cut a Cool Ranch Doritos bag anymore, but you may have the next best option, Quest Chips. Not only do they offer 19 grams of protein and four grams of net carbs, but they are baked, gluten-free, potato-free, soy-free, and all-natural. Take this eight pack so you can continue to eat the contents of your tummy.
Justin's Classic Peanut Butter Squeeze Packs (10-Pack)
Sometimes you just need a simple snack that's good to go. Justin's classic peanut butter meets all the requirements, and these individual squeeze packs make it so much more convenient than carrying a jar of everything with you. Each package features only two ingredients that are gluten-free and non-GMO: peanuts and palm oil of responsible origin. Additionally, each package contains eight grams of protein, two grams of fiber, two grams of sugar, and zero trans fat. Hurrah!
Annie Chun Organic Seaweed Snacks (12-Pack)
Annie Chun's organic salty seafood treats are only 20 calories per serving and are non-GMO, gluten free, vegan and dairy free, trans fat free, cholesterol free and preservative free. There are four delicious flavors to choose from: sea salt, sea salt and vinegar, sesame, and our favorite, wasabi. Watch out for that spicy kick!
Epic sriracha chicken protein bars (12-pack)
In a world full of sweet protein bars, this one with 100% natural chicken and a custom sriracha spice blend is the perfect alternative. The Epic Chicken Sriracha Protein Bar offers 13 grams of protein per serving, and is certified gluten-free … plus it's also keto, paleo, and Whole30. Grab this 12-unit box so you always have a stash on hand when attacking snacks.
No Cow Protein Bar (12-Pack)
Speaking of sweet protein bars, No Cow has 21 grams of plant-based protein and comes in a variety of flavors, but we love the Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Check many boxes on the healthy list, including keto friendly, low carb, super low sugar (from stevia extract and monk fruit), dairy free, gluten free, vegan, high fiber and GMO free. This box of 12 will keep you energized during your day and will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Eden Pumpkin Seeds (5-Pack)
When it comes to snacks, sometimes the best is simple. What's in this bag is just roasted pumpkin seeds and a little sea salt. There is no need to mess with perfection after all. Each package offers four ounces of seeds and five packages per order so that everything is supplied.
4505 Meats Cracklins Fried Pork Curly Cheese
Pork rinds are becoming courtesy of chef and butcher Ryan Farr, who makes them with real, simple, natural ingredients. All that exists in a bag of 4505 Meats Cracklins Fried Pork Curly Qs is humanely and sustainably raised pork fried in pork fat and sea salt.
Beanfields Bean Chips (pack of 4)
Get your crisp guilt-free with these french fries, made from black beans, white beans, brown rice, safflower or sunflower oil and sea salt. They're the first eight certified allergen-free, GMO-free, and gluten-free, and offer four grams of protein and four grams of fiber per serving. Dip these in a little guacamoleño and you'll never miss your corn chips again.
Love Good Fats Chewy Almond Keto Bars with Chewy Nuts (12-Pack)
Mmmm … chewy, chocolatey goodness in a low carb bar with just one gram of sugar? Were sold. Made from healthy nuts and fats, these gluten-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free bars offer the correct ratio of fats (14 grams) and protein (five grams) to keep you in ketosis. This 12-pack will give you the energy you need to conquer your day.
Cleveland Kraut Gnar Gnar Sauerkraut
You have probably heard that fermented foods are good for the gut. Get a taste of Cleveland Kraut's response to kimchi, with a bold and delicious kick thanks to the bell pepper, jalapeño, and chili peppers. With live, raw probiotics, your gut will thank you for introducing it to this tasty treat.
Fishpeople Wild Alaskan Salmon Jerky
Beef jerky is amazing, but if you're more Pescatarian, this Alaskan wild salmon jerky could be more your speed. It is sustainably caught, lightly smoked with clean ingredients, tender and has a bit of a kick thanks to the addition of rainbow peppercorns. In addition, it contains 24 grams of protein and 900 mg of Omega-3 in each bag, and does not contain gluten, artificial colors and flavors, preservatives or antibiotics. And did we mention that it has half the sugar in leading beef jerky per serving?
Krave Jerky Gourmet Beef Cuts (Pack of 8)
Low in fat, gluten-free, high in protein and made with only 100% lean cuts, this is the way dried meat should be. Krave Jerky is tender and moist, and this flavor offers just the right amount of heat thanks to a blend of spices, garlic, paprika, and onion powder, perfectly balanced with spicy lemon for a flavor you'd never expect, but love. Take it with you when you're running away, or save it for a good snack when you arrive at 3 p.m. Bonk at your desk.
Kay & # 39; s Naturals Protein Puffs (6-Pack)
With just three grams of sugar and a good source of fiber, these protein puffs also give you up to 12 grams of vegetable protein per serving and a satisfying crunch. Although the brand offers some salty delicacies, this Almond Delight flavor tastes like churros, so your sweet tooth will be happy, but it will also because you won't lose your diet by eating a bag of these goodies. And one order comes with six bags, so you'll have backups as needed.
Crafty Food Protein Flavors (Pack of 8)
And on the savory edge in the world of protein snacks, these Shrewd Food Pizza Brickhouse snacks may not entirely replace your cheesy, carbohydrate-heavy favorite home cooking, but they're a decent facsimile. Combining cheese flavor and Italian spices, these cheese puffs have 14 grams of protein per serving, and are both gluten and allergen free. Each bag is only 90 calories, with two grams of carbohydrates and one gram of sugar. And if you want something a little more as a dessert, they also have sweeter flavors (we recommend Strawberries and Cream).
Whatever your diet, we've got you covered – take a look at the paleo, vegan, and keto snacks you can buy online!
—Originally published on January 12, 2020 at 4:00 a.m. PT
%MINIFYHTML9df22f7dfdc70d2c02ab2a94372380fc17%