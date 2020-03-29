12 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1 death at the Yucaipa nursing center – Up News Info Los Angeles

– 12 people at a nursing center in Yucaipa tested positive for COVID-19 and a resident of a second nursing center in Yucaipa shows symptoms of the disease, officials said Saturday.

CBS2 learned Sunday from a resident's daughter that the outbreak occurred at the Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Center. Residents are kept in their rooms and staff are kept in mobile homes off-site, according to the source.

%MINIFYHTMLf4ddd8e410bb8922dcf2beafb527bcf211% %MINIFYHTMLf4ddd8e410bb8922dcf2beafb527bcf212%

In a press release, San Bernardino health officials said the county is working to evaluate all employees and residents of both facilities.

"This is the first time we have had a concentrated COVID-19 outbreak in our county," said Dr. Erin Gustafson, Interim County Health Officer. “The county will do everything in its power and authority to minimize the tragedy that this pandemic has the potential to create in our communities. We are evaluating residents and facility staff and working with the California Department of Health Branch of Healthcare Associated Infections. ”

MORE: Rapid FDA Green Light Coronavirus Test That Can Provide Results in Less Than 15 Minutes

On Thursday, an 89-year-old woman with underlying health problems, who was a resident of the center where 12 people tested positive, died of COVID-19.

Locals expressed concern that they did not know as much information about the incident as they would like.

"I am very nervous because we are far from the city and we thought we were safe," said Angela Chudy. "Stay home. Definitely stay home.

Health officials are urging the community to practice prevention techniques and take advice on best practices during this pandemic.

"This outbreak is a signal to anyone in the county who is not serious about this pandemic and resists complying with public health orders and guidelines that the COVID-19 threat is very real," Gustafson said. "Staying at home, minimizing nonessential contact with others, maintaining social distance even from people we know and with whom we have regular contact, and constantly practicing good hygiene is our best hope of moving to the other side of this pandemic,quot; .

In a written statement, officials also said there is a suspicious case at Mentone. It is unclear if it is related to this incident.

For more information on the coronavirus in San Bernardino County, click here.