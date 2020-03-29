"100,000-200,000 deaths," says Fauci – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML9d6289dda9559dd450f17b10aef5aba411% %MINIFYHTML9d6289dda9559dd450f17b10aef5aba412%

The United States could experience more than 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert at the White House. Fauci made his prediction in an interview with CNN's State of the Union on Sunday morning.

"I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 cases," he corrected himself to indicate that he was referring to deaths. "We are going to have millions of cases." He added: "I don't want to be held onto that," calling the pandemic i "such a mobile target."

His fellow member of the White House task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, had equally bad news. On Meet The Press, he warned that each city could produce cases similar to those of New York City, considered the current epicenter of the pandemic.

"Every metropolitan area should assume that it could have an outbreak equivalent to New York and do everything possible to prevent it," Birx said in "Meet the Press."

The bleak outlook comes when 123,778 infections have been reported in the US. With a national death toll of 2,100 on Saturday, the figures reported doubled two days.