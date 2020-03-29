1 killed in North Minneapolis accident leaves car "wrapped around tree,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – An accident in north Minneapolis on Saturday night left a woman dead after her car strayed off the Olson Memorial Highway and crashed into a tree.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 9:15 p.m. to a report of an accident at the Penn Avenue intersection, where they found a vehicle "wrapped in a tree."

Inside the car was a woman, the driver, who had died before the officers arrived.

Investigators say the woman's car appeared to be going east on the highway when it pulled off the highway, hit a fire hydrant, and then crashed into a tree.

It is still unclear if another vehicle was involved. The accident is still under investigation.