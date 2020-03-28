Zoom updates the iOS app to remove the code that sent the device data to Facebook

The Zoom video conferencing app updated its iOS app on Friday to remove the code that sent user data to Facebook, Motherboard reports. The update continues MotherboardAnalysis of the app, which showed that it was sending data to Facebook, such as a user's time zone and city, when a user opened the app, and details about the user's device, even if the user did not have a user account Facebook. The scope of the data exchange was not clearly explained in Zoom's privacy policy, according to Motherboard.

According to a blog post by Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan, Zoom implemented its "Login with Facebook,quot; feature using Facebook's Software Development Kit (SDK) for iOS. On March 25, the company says it was informed "that the Facebook SDK was collecting unnecessary information from the device so that we can provide our services, "according to the publication.

%MINIFYHTML4f6153d28e0f2f1ce9a3cecc098ece4b11% %MINIFYHTML4f6153d28e0f2f1ce9a3cecc098ece4b12%

Zoom said the data collected did not include personal user information, but information about users' devices. Users must update the iOS app to the latest version for the change to take effect, the company said.

"We sincerely apologize for the concern this has caused and remain firmly committed to protecting the privacy of our users," Yuan said in the blog post. "We are reviewing our process and protocols to implement these features in the future to ensure that this does not happen again."