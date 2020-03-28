Young, Gifted and Yemenis: Writers Find Inspiration Despite War | books

When the Romooz Foundation made its first call to young Yemeni writers in April 2019, the organizers were not sure what to expect. Her calls to young artists had requested a decent number of requests. But they had not seen anything like the more than 400 applications that flooded their literary workshops.

Romooz founder Ibi Ibrahim said young writers were particularly eager to work with internationally renowned Yemeni novelist Wajdi al-Ahdal. But more than anything, he said, young writers want to be heard. "Our voices are all we have," Ibrahim said by email.

As Yemen enters its sixth year of armed conflict, food shortages, cholera outbreaks, and infrastructure collapse, its literary institutions have become fragile and fragile. Fighting between the Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni central government has caused more than 100,000 deaths.

With the Sanaa International Book Fair suspended and the city airport closed since 2016, it has been difficult for readers to obtain new books.

Literary events are often canceled and writers have been threatened.

Connections to the world at large are also tenuous. When an undersea cable was cut in January, about 80 percent of the country experienced a one-day internet outage.

And yet, young Yemeni authors continue to not only read and write, but also edit, learn, publish, and perform their work for engaged audiences. Young writers from Romooz's first workshop produced a short story anthology, Conflict, which was released in Sanaa last December. Ibrahim said he was surprised that the launch attracted more than 120 attendees, and more launches are planned in Aden and Mukalla this year.

Romooz's roots.

Ibrahim was in an artist residence in Berlin in 2015 when war broke out in his country. "Suddenly, Yemen was spoken of as a war and nothing else," he said.

The same year, Ibrahim launched a small Yemeni art salon in the German capital, and after three years he started Romooz, which aims to provide alternative educational and performance platforms for writers and artists, especially young people.

Last May Ibtisam al-Mutawakel, a Yemeni teacher, and Yemeni novelist Zaid al-Faqih read the hundreds of requests for Romooz's first story workshop.

Ibrahim said they were looking for a group of 11 writers who were not only talented but reflected a mix of big cities and smaller towns across the country..

They were fortunate that more than 60 percent of the requests came from female writers "and we have about 50 percent of the requests from outside of Sanaa."

The six women and five men chosen for the workshop were accompanied by the writer Wajdi al-Ahdal. Although al-Ahdal shared advice and guidance, much of the process consisted of making room for the authors to discover their strengths and learn from each other.

Conflict issues

All stories from the Conflict anthology were written during the two-week workshop. "Towards the last days of the workshop, we had an idea of ​​what the general themes (of the stories) were," Ibrahim said.

Participants brainstormed various titles, wrote them on a blackboard, and voted. "We wanted to make sure that the writers were very involved, as a collective."

Not all the conflicts in these stories are armed. A recurring central theme in the anthology is domestic violence. "I thought I would read more about the war," said Ibrahim, "but I was surprised."

A short story by Alzubair Hassan, who traveled to the workshop from the northwestern Hajjah governorate, tells the story of a girl whose mother graduated from medical school and went on to treat women in her village, despite disapproval. from her angry and violent husband. .

Another story, by the Sanaa-based writer Sadiq al-Harasi, titled "Do Re … Fa,quot;, tells the story of a teenager who loves music but whose father violently disapproves.

Write at risk

In the past five years, at least 10 Yemeni writers have been killed, and many more kidnapped or imprisoned by opposition political forces. The young authors who participated in the workshop were realistic about the dangers of addressing current events also directly in their writing.

In fact, the workshop leader, Wajdi al-Ahdal, is a warning tale; He was expelled from the country in 2002 after the publication of his novel Mountain Boats, and was tried in absentia. He was allowed to return to the country only after the intervention of the Nobel Prize winner Gunther Grass.

Bakr Alwan was one of two writers who came from Yemen's third largest city, Taiz, to attend the workshop. "There are things that it is impossible to write directly about in our current situation," he said by email. To avoid addressing current events directly, Alwan said a writer can sometimes use symbolism and "write about subjects from another angle," addressing family clashes rather than politicians.

He said many writers he knows have been threatened, in addition to cases known as that of journalist Yahya al-Jubaihi. "So sometimes I focus on writing about sports."

Shurooq al-Ramadai said: "Personally, I write about what I want to write, but I cannot (necessarily) share it."

Al-Ramadai added that Yemeni literature may surprise you. She used to not read it, she said, because she imagined it would be "a literature framed around the wishes of society and its customs and traditions,quot; in stereotypical ways, but one that does not address the real lives, hopes and dreams of its citizens.

"But as soon as some Yemeni books fell into my hands, this idea faded away. In fact, many of them go beyond the limits of conservative society, revealing what has been hidden and making the invisible visible."

Censorship is far from the only obstacle. The launch of the Dec. 12 Conflict was supposed to happen sooner, but authorities closed most of Sanaa's cafes on licensing issues.

Ibrahim said they thought only 20 people would show up for the postponed launch and that the additional 100 were "a pretty beautiful surprise."

Still, Ibrahim said the biggest problem facing the art community is not censorship or finding appropriate places, it is financing.

Write, edit, dream

All the writers interviewed said they had trouble getting books. However, they also said that they had managed to read new works by a wide range of authors, including Belgian novelist Amelie Nothomb, Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievich, Turkish writer Elif Shafak, and Haruki Murakami of Japan, through a variety of media, including loans from travelers who arrived in the country and illegal downloads.

Shurooq al-Ramadai said the internet has meant not only greater access to books, but more freedom and space to write. "Even taboos can be addressed using a pseudonym or a first and middle name, or even (publishing) anonymously." While printed stories can be traced more easily to an author, the Internet allows authors to create many identities.

Bakr Alwan added that social media has changed literary forms, contributing to the emergence of the story. "Communication platforms also provide a good opportunity for writers to promote themselves."

When asked what writers, readers and publishers from other countries could do to help young Yemeni writers, Sadiq al-Harasi said "advise them."

"Try to involve them in workshops or discussions on the Internet and also provide opportunities for them to post."

Sanaa-based writer Fatima Ismael added that most Arabs' understanding of Yemeni literature is "incomplete due to the difference in Yemeni dialect and its multiplicity, although this is central to making Yemeni literature unique " As for non-Arab readers, only a handful of Yemeni books have been translated.

The Romooz Foundation recently closed applications for its next project, a script writing workshop. Meanwhile, Yemen's young writers continue to write, edit, and dream.

"My goal is to write several novels that become international films," said al-Harasi.

"I also aspire to revive Yemeni theater and write plays that match Shakespeare's."