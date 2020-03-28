Yes, there is a YouTube tutorial for that.

Do you want to learn how to do something? The time is now.
With the coronavirus pandemic that keeps most people around the world in their homes for the foreseeable future, many are discovering what to do with all this extra time indoors. Fortunately for those who have exhausted their to-do lists and could scream if they sit through another episode on Netflix, a whole world of entertainment awaits them on YouTube.
Thanks to the platform's seemingly endless library of (mostly) free video content and the gurus, influencers, hosts, and personalities that help populate it, pretty much everything you've always wanted to see is just a click away. Between music videos, weird challenges, and vlogs, YouTube can offer anyone bored and restless on their couch a virtual escape on any subject. You can see celebrities talk about what they've eaten in one day, the story of the birth of a YouTube personality, Tonight's show clips from seven years ago or a tour of a house that costs 1,000 times your rent.
But, perhaps the best part of YouTube is everything you can learn from the experts who have posted their tips, tricks and hacks on the platform. Since Princess DianaThe artist's makeup style behind how to cook onion rings, any skill is just a YouTube search away.
But, before you examine YouTube on your own, here are a few gems to get you started:
1. For when you crave onion rings:
With restaurants closed and people confined to their own kitchens, you're likely to want some foods you've never made on your own before. Here is the "4 levels,quot; series of Epicurious. This series not only addresses how to make many of your culinary favorites, from scrambled eggs to donuts, but also features three chefs of different skill levels and a food scientist to explain why things worked the way they did. . Entertainment Y knowledge? * Chef's kiss! *
2. For when you miss a blowout in a salon:
With salons closed for the foreseeable future, you might miss that cool bounce your hair only gets after a trip to your stylist. With all this extra time, why not practice in your own head with helpful instructions from the stylist and beloved YouTuber, Brad Mondo.
3. For when you want to make up like Princess Diana:
The beauty of YouTube is the access you get to people you may never know, like Mary Greenwell, makeup artist of the late Princess of Wales for years. In this tutorial, she not only shares her methods, but also spreads stories about the People's Princess.
4. By the time you decided it was time to figure out how to make a fishtail braid:
With more free time right now than you're probably used to, why not add some skills to your repertoire … like making a fishtail braid? Canalization Blake Livelyin less than three minutes? Sign up!
5. For when you want to channel Barbie:
With social distancing comes, well, boredom. One way to have fun at home is to pretend it's Halloween, tap into your creative side, and transform into someone else. This Barbie transformation, courtesy of OG YouTuber Kandee JohnsonIt is particularly epic, and has over 34 million views to prove it.
6. For when you really need to know how to work from home:
As essential workers bravely head out into the world to do their jobs, the rest of us are adjusting to work from home, some for the first time. Of course, doing your job outside of your usual office environment can be challenging, especially with all the extra distractions around us right now, from kids and pets to daily press conferences on the state of the country. But, there are things you can do to ease this temporary transition, as YouTuber has long explained from home. Ingrid Nilsen in this tutorial below.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
