Yes, there is a YouTube tutorial for that.

Do you want to learn how to do something? The time is now.

With the coronavirus pandemic that keeps most people around the world in their homes for the foreseeable future, many are discovering what to do with all this extra time indoors. Fortunately for those who have exhausted their to-do lists and could scream if they sit through another episode on Netflix, a whole world of entertainment awaits them on YouTube.

Thanks to the platform's seemingly endless library of (mostly) free video content and the gurus, influencers, hosts, and personalities that help populate it, pretty much everything you've always wanted to see is just a click away. Between music videos, weird challenges, and vlogs, YouTube can offer anyone bored and restless on their couch a virtual escape on any subject. You can see celebrities talk about what they've eaten in one day, the story of the birth of a YouTube personality, Tonight's show clips from seven years ago or a tour of a house that costs 1,000 times your rent.

But, perhaps the best part of YouTube is everything you can learn from the experts who have posted their tips, tricks and hacks on the platform. Since Princess DianaThe artist's makeup style behind how to cook onion rings, any skill is just a YouTube search away.

But, before you examine YouTube on your own, here are a few gems to get you started: