WrestleMania 36 date, start time, games, PPV cost, location and rumors after WWE coronavirus changes

Even with the coronavirus pandemic, WWE continues on with what is usually its biggest event of the year: WrestleMania 36.

Originally, the event was taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in front of some 70,000 fans from around the world, but it moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and will be closed to fans due to COVID-19 outbreak.

It will definitely be a strange WrestleMania, since it will not have its usual pageantry as in recent years inside a large stadium.

In fact, the entire show will be recorded in advance as WWE adjusts to these circumstances.

Both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair won championship matches at WrestleMania and both won their respective Royal Rumble matches at the January event and each won title shots with McIntrye challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE championship, while Charlotte Flair Looking to beat Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. Additionally, WWE has announced that the former New England Patriot and three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will host the event.

The full card for WWE WrestleMania 36 comes along with a lot of rumors about which matches will take place. Until then, here is everything you need to know about WWE WrestleMania 36, ​​including start time, PPV pricing, and rumored matches.

When is WrestleMania 36 in 2020?

Date: April 4-5, 2020

April 4-5, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET (main card)

7 p.m. ET (main card) Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and multiple locations yet to be revealed

WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and multiple locations yet to be revealed Television channel: WWE Network (PPV)

WWE Network (PPV) Live broadcast: WWE.com/livestream+

For the first time, WrestleMania 36 will take place as a two-night event that will air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 on WWE Network and pay-per-view. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET both nights.

WrestleMania 36 location changed due to coronavirus

This year's WrestleMania will be the most unique in its history. It has moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as well as to several other locations in the US. USA All matches will be held in closed sets without the attendance of fans.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 36

WWE WrestleMania 36 will be available for purchase on pay-per-view or through the WWE network.

WWE Network is available at WWE.com or by downloading the app on select smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast. You can also view the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4 by downloading the app through their stores.

It costs $ 9.99 per month to sign up to watch WWE Network online.

You can purchase WWE WrestleMania 36 on pay-per-view through cable and satellite providers, including Spectrum, Cox, Xfinity, Verizon FiOS TV, Cable One, Dish Network, and DirecTV for $ 59.99- $ 69.99.

WWE WrestleMania 36 match card

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the universal championship

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the women's championship "RAW,quot;

John Cena vs. "The Demon,quot; Bray Wyatt

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the "RAW,quot; team championship

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks in a five-pack elimination match for the "SmackDown,quot; Women's Championship

The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) or The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) for the tag team championship "SmackDown,quot;

Randy Orton vs. Edge at a Last Man Standing match

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elijah vs. Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

WWE WrestleMania 36 games rumored

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Natalya and Beth Phoenix for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE WrestleMania Story

WrestleMania is the brainchild of company owner Vincent Kennedy McMahon. In the mid-1980s, McMahon was trying to give his company a shot in the arm and, with it, came up with the idea for a mass-exhibiting sports entertainment event like never before seen in business. of wrestling.

On March 31, 1985, the first WrestleMania took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event saw the team of World Wrestling Federation champion Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, accompanied by Jimmy Snuka, defeat "Rowdy,quot; Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff with cowboy Bob Orton in their corner. The show was a success and McMahon's huge financial gamble paid off and firmly placed him as the best wrestling promotion in the country.

Since then, WrestleMania has become an annual WWE tradition with the best matches and celebrity appearances including characters such as Muhammed Ali, Cyndi Lauper, Mike Tyson, Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and others lo over the years. The show has received many noble nicknames such as "The Greatest Stage of All,quot;, "The Showcase of the Immortals,quot; and the "Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment,quot;.

WrestleMania has grown over the years to where it now takes place in large stadiums in North America. The event has set many attendance records, including 108,713 at the AT,amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. The show only took place twice outside of the United States with Toronto hosting WrestleMania VI and WrestleMania X8.

WrestleMania has become a huge financial boost for the host city and has turned into a week of events including the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, WWE "RAW,quot; and "SmackDown,quot;, live television events and NXT TakeOver, a spectacular event on the night before WrestleMania with its third mark.