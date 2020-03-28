WR Jerry Jeudy can contribute immediately

EDITOR'S NOTE: One of a series of draft prospect profiles that would meet the needs of the Broncos.

Captures on back-to-back plays from his final college game show explain why Alabama catcher Jerry Jeudy shouldn't beat the Broncos in next month's NFL draft.

The Crimson Tide led Michigan 21-16 early in the fourth quarter.

Third and 11 from the Tide's 8-yard line: Running out of a lot of formation to the right, Jeudy's crisp route allowed him to open for 14 yards.

First and 10 of Tide & # 39; s 22: Jeudy ran in a straight line and gave a shake of the head to give the impression of an exit or another exit route. No The Michigan defender, out of balance due to the fake, was unable to catch Jeudy while running an excessive route for a 58-yard gain (40 yards after the catch).

Alabama scored two plays later and won 35-16.

Two NFL-type plays by an NFL-ready receiver.

"What else can you say about the boy?" Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on the NFL scouting combine. "I think I have used all the vocabulary words. He is a competitor. He is soft-spoken but hot. Look at his tape and he is,quot; the man "out there."

Jeudy, who turns 21 next month, was one of the leading men on Alabama's offense for the past two years.

Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Prize as the best receiver in the country in 2018 (77 catches-1,163 yards-14 touchdowns) and led Tide in receiving last year (77-1,163-10).

Execution of catchers in the draft must begin outside of the top 10 choices.

Except for one exchange, the Broncos, recruiting at number 15, must be helped to get Jeudy. They need Las Vegas at No. 12 to prefer CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma and San Francisco at No. 13 to choose Henry Ruggs of Alabama.

"I feel like everyone should think that they are the best receivers out of the class," Jeudy said. "That's the mindset you should have. … I really don't care where they choose me. I just know wherever I go, they are going to bring out the best in me."

Jeudy was one of the best high school receivers in the country when he signed with Alabama, continuing the receiver service from the Miami area to Tuscaloosa. Jeudy followed Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley (both first-round picks) to turn down Florida's shows.

Jeudy had 14 catches in her first year to establish her freshman year of sophomore year. As a junior, he had five 100-yard games. Two games last year showed just how special Jeudy can be.

Against Arkansas, he had seven catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns. At first he caught a pop pass and two bubbles before scoring a 40-yard touchdown on an excessive route. Jeudy can break tackles and is aware of avoiding the big hit while gaining additional yards.

Against Michigan, he had six catches for 204 yards and a touchdown. The marker came on the first play of the game: 85 yards (43 after capture) on a later route. Jeudy also caught passes lined up in the right slot, wide to the right and after getting moving.

When asked how his game translates to the NFL, Jeudy said, “My route, knowing how to open, knowing how to find the open zones and sit in those zones, and make plays. I really don't like comparing myself to other plays, but I feel like I can do it all. I can play inside, I can play outside and I find ways to open up. ”

Crimson Tide safety Xavier McKinney watched Jeudy closely through practice.

"Quick, fast, he runs good routes, he can catch the ball – wide receiver," McKinney said.

It is up to the Broncos and the other teams to decide when to choose a receiver and which type they prefer. But there could be value until day 3 (rounds 4-7).

"That's the best thing about this draft," said Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim. "Not only is the wide receiver position extremely deep, but they are all different types. … You have Jeudy, who is flexible and athletic and can run multiple cut routes and is extremely sudden in and out of breaks."

Jeudy File

Years: twenty

Position: Receiver

School: Alabama

Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Height Weight: 6-1 / 193

Statistics: He caught 159 passes for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns in a three-year career at Crimson Tide. … As a sophomore in 2018, he won the Biletnikoff Prize as the best receiver in the nation (68 catches-1,315 yards-14 touchdowns). … He led Tide with 77 catches in 19 for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns (five 100-yard games). … He had 29 catches of at least 16 yards last year.

Suitable for Broncos: Jeudy would be a perfect addition to a Broncos offense that needs a catcher to get up and congratulate Courtland Sutton. Jeudy can line up throughout the formation and make plays after capture.