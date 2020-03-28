WR Jerry Jeudy can contribute immediately

EDITOR'S NOTE: One of a series of draft prospect profiles that would meet the needs of the Broncos.

Captures on back-to-back plays from his final college game show explain why Alabama catcher Jerry Jeudy shouldn't beat the Broncos in next month's NFL draft.

The Crimson Tide led Michigan 21-16 early in the fourth quarter.

Third and 11 from the Tide's 8-yard line: Running out of a lot of formation to the right, Jeudy's crisp route allowed him to open for 14 yards.

First and 10 of Tide & # 39; s 22: Jeudy ran in a straight line and gave a shake of the head to give the impression of an exit or another exit route. No The Michigan defender, out of balance due to the fake, was unable to catch Jeudy while running an excessive route for a 58-yard gain (40 yards after the catch).

Alabama scored two plays later and won 35-16.

Two NFL-type plays by an NFL-ready receiver.

"What else can you say about the boy?" Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on the NFL scouting combine. "I think I have used all the vocabulary words. He is a competitor. He is soft-spoken but hot. Look at his tape and he is,quot; the man "out there."

Jeudy, who turns 21 next month, was one of the leading men on Alabama's offense for the past two years.

Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Prize as the best receiver in the country in 2018 (77 catches-1,163 yards-14 touchdowns) and led Tide in receiving last year (77-1,163-10).

