Without homes or safe jobs, Roma in Italy fear the impact of the coronavirus | Rome

Rome Italy – Weeks in Italy's national quarantine and social media have been overtaken with pink images of balcony serenades at sunset.

But vulnerable communities are still struggling with the country's stringent blockade measures.

%MINIFYHTMLf5b15ecdd236d75f6ce1280315495e0e11% %MINIFYHTMLf5b15ecdd236d75f6ce1280315495e0e12%

In a Roma camp on Via Salviani, on the outskirts of the capital, an olive-green military cruise ship is parked in front of the ruined, crowded settlement, home to approximately 100 families living together in caravans.

A constant police presence ensures that the camp complies with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's decree, announced on March 9, which prohibited all non-essential movement.

"They are always there. But they don't help us with anything," says Zdravko Ahmetovic, 28, who has not stepped foot outside the camp since Conte's public speech.

"If I go out, they will put me in jail or they will fine me (for 206 ($ 230) euros)."

Elsewhere in Rome, Italians who work at home work remotely, teaching smartphone school lessons to their children and enjoying rooftop yoga sessions at Zoom.

But underneath the ubiquitous hashtag #iostoacasa ("I'm staying home,quot;) is concern over the uneven effects of the coronavirus and virus-related restrictions, so much so that Binario 95, based in Rome, offers support to populations. homeless, he launched his own hashtag: #iovorreistareacasa ("I would like to stay home,quot;)

Zdravko Ahmetovic, 28, with his nephew, standing outside his home in Rome (Ariel Sophia Bardi / Al Jazeera)

For Roma families in the camp, escaping with meager profits and by word of mouth who resell pieces of iron or clothing used in weekly mercatini or street markets, the Italian government decree poses unique health risks and a critical economic blow, a virtual death sentence when it comes to maintaining precarious livelihoods.

"They can't work. They don't have money for food," said RosiMangiacavallo, Italy facilitator for the European Center for Roma Rights (ERRC), a Roma-led advocacy and litigation organization. "The fact that they are already living on the sidelines makes this a really difficult situation."

The Roma are known as the largest and most persecuted ethnic minority in Europe.

There are between 150,000 and 180,000 in Italy; most are indistinguishable from other Italians.

But an estimated 30,000, many born in Italy, or from the former Yugoslavia or Romania, live in camps like the one in Via Salviani, known as campi nomadi, literally nomadic camps.

The designation ("nomadi,quot; and "Rom,quot; are used interchangeably in Italian) rests on the spurious perception of the Roma as innate vagrants, a stereotype often armed to deny them stable employment or to justify expulsion orders from the camp.

These local prejudices have a long and persistent history, says Mangiacavallo.

When the Roma began to settle in Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries, "that was the time when nation-states were formed, when borders were decided," said Mangiacavallo. "They were strangers, with different cultures, different ways of life."

Driven from the cities, "they became enemies."

Lines run down the block outside a neighborhood supermarket on the outskirts of Rome (Ariel Sophia Bardi / Al Jazeera)

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has exposed many unstable social and political failures around the world.

Italy has demonstrated how the precarious living conditions of the most vulnerable communities, not only the residents of the Roma camps, but also the refugee and migrant populations and the homeless, can make them the most affected.

Annie Wilkinson, a health systems researcher at the Institute for Development Studies, saw first-hand the impact of the Ebola virus on informal settlements in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

"Entire areas of slums were quarantined," said Wilkinson, who were later guarded by the military or police, with no infrastructure in place to replace lost livelihoods. "People ended up breaking the quarantine, because they just had to survive."

Densely populated, usually with multigenerational homes and often with minimal sanitation or running water, slums and camps do not lead to current coronavirus prevention measures. Social distancing is simply impossible.

According to the ERRC, more than half of Roma people depend on water sources located more than 150 miles away from their homes.

"People simply for lack of running water or space can't do the main things that people are told to do," Wilkinson said, referring to the basic guide to frequent handwashing.

"There may be a total criminalization of not complying with the control measures that were inappropriate for those groups," Wilkinson added, while antagonistic relations with the police or the government may "put them at risk of further persecution."

Specific prejudices against Roma communities have also had an impact on the management of coronavirus cases.

Rosi Mangiacavallo notes that the media reports in Italy dealing with the Roma are relentlessly negative, focused on theft and petty crime.

"When a Roma person commits a crime, the blame is considered collective and not individual, belonging to the entire community."

Similarly, when a resident of the Cuneo Roma camp in the Piedmont region of northern Italy was found to have come into contact with a person infected with coronavirus, the entire camp of 50 people was quarantined. .

Caravan houses in the Roma camp of Via Salviani 72 (Ariel Sophia Bardi / Al Jazeera)

Back on Via Salviani, Zdravko's mother, wife, and extended family support themselves in their sparse lilac-walled caravan, nervous about the dizzying rise in infection rates and the household's ability to cope. no savings or income.

Every Sunday, the Ahmetovic family used to travel to Porta Portese, the city's largest flea market, spread out near the banks of the Tiber River, to sell their products.

Now it remains closed, along with all the Italian companies considered non-essential.

The family only leaves the house one at a time, if they do. Queuing to buy groceries can take up to an hour, longer when police search each bag at the entrance to the camp.

Zdravko says that some Roma families on Via Salviani have even fled the country.

Standing inside her open door, Mejra Ahmetovic, 38, peeks into a group of pale gray caravans – close neighbors.

"How will we live without work?" she worries out loud.

Outside, the military vehicle is idle, the police and the army keep coming and going, watching.

"They say, 'Don't go out,'" she says, a lump in her voice. "But then, they have to help us."