Why did the Houthis offer exchanges of Saudi prisoners of war for imprisoned Palestinians? Palestine News

When the leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels recently offered a surprise prisoner exchange to Saudi Arabia, the announcement revealed the case of dozens of Palestinians on trial in the kingdom, where they are accused of "supporting terrorism,quot;.

In a televised speech to mark the fifth anniversary of the Saudi intervention in Yemen, Abdul Malek al-Houthi offered to trade a Saudi military pilot and four other prisoners of war held by the Houthis for Palestinian activists.

Al-Houthi said the offer was made because his group stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people against those who "conspire against their legitimate cause."

Saudi Arabia put dozens of Palestinian activists on trial on March 8, accusing them of supporting the Hamas group, which rules the embattled Palestinian territory of Gaza and is considered a "terrorist group,quot; by Riyadh. According to the relatives of the detainees, the activists' first court appearance was held in secret without legal representation to defend them against the charges. The next court date is scheduled for May.

Hamas sees itself as a "national resistance movement,quot; against the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Hussain al-Bukhaiti, a political analyst close to the Houthi movement, told Al Jazeera by phone from the Yemeni capital Sanaa that the Houthi initiative is "genuine and not a boast offer, as some critics have done. to be,quot;.

He said that the people of Yemen support the Palestinians and their cause, and feel that it is their duty as fellow Arabs to support them, especially at a time when many Arab governments appear to have misplaced the Palestinian cause and strengthened relations with Israel.



Al-Bukhaiti said the Houthis were seeking the release of the Palestinians by releasing the Houthi prisoners. held by Saudi Arabia because Yemeni prisoners would likely be exchanged eventually in a future separate prisoner exchange.



Saudi Arabia formed a coalition of some Arab states and launched a military intervention in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa the previous year and forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee.

Since then, the Saudi-led coalition has dwindled and is now largely made up of forces aligned with Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates who have sought to remove the Houthis from power and restore the internationally recognized government. The Saudi-led effort failed to expel the Houthis.

Hamas welcomes the gesture

Hamas released a statement on Thursday in response to Houthi's offer that it "highly appreciates (al Houthi's initiative) and the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity that it expressed with the Palestinian people."

"We express gratitude for the concerns (of al-Houthi) and for their initiative," he added.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya issued a statement last week calling on the Saudi government to release its activists at a time when the coronavirus outbreak spreading in the region could endanger detainees.

Basem Naim, a Hamas spokesman in Gaza, told Al Jazeera by phone that the Palestinian people appreciate any effort by any group or state to help their cause.

Naim said the Palestinian detainees were innocent and had not committed a crime justifying "charges of terrorism,quot;.

"Detainees are well known in Saudi Arabia and have lived there for decades and have never tried to undermine Saudi security. Therefore, we find it very unusual for the Saudi government to consider them terrorists," he said.

Naim added that Saudi Arabia had a long history of supporting the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Among those arrested was Mohammed al-Khudari, 81, a Palestinian resident of Saudi Arabia and a retired doctor suffering from colon cancer, his family told Al Jazeera by phone from Gaza.

Regional power game?



Saeed Thabet, a Doha-based analyst who focuses on Yemen, told Al Jazeera that the Houthi initiative is not necessarily a genuine attempt to secure the release of prisoners, but could be a tool to promote the Houthi movement within the region.

"By using Palestinian prisoners, al-Houthi is trying to expand his status from a local player to a regional one," he said.

Thabet argued that Saudi Arabia is unlikely to participate in a prisoner exchange with the Houthis because Riyadh does not want to give them the status they seek.

"The Palestinian cause enjoys strong support among all Yemenis, regardless of their political affiliation. Dragging them into the Yemeni conflict is very dangerous," he added.

Saudi-Israeli alignment

Mahjoob Zweiri, professor of political science and director of the Gulf Studies Center at the University of Qatar, viewed the Houthi initiative through Iranian regional goals, which include throwing the Saudi government in a negative light.

He said the Houthi initiative was essentially "a tactic to deploy Arab public opinion against Saudi Arabia."

Zweiri added that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin SalmanThe (MBS) effort to secure the Saudi throne "led him to endorse the Middle East plan of United States President Donald Trump, and completely liquidate the Palestinian cause. "He said this,quot; explains the animosity (of Saudi Arabia) towards the Palestinians. "

The United States plan supports Israel's goals of annexing large sections of the occupied West Bank, which the Palestinians want for a future state, and legitimizes Israeli settlements built on occupied land.

The Trump administration also recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that the Palestinians and the Arab League condemned as a violation of international law, as well as a violation of the 1993 Palestinian-Israeli Oslo accords and numerous international resolutions. The Palestinian government in Ramallah wants the eastern half of the city to be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Follow Ali Younes on Twitter: @ali_reports