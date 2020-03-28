When Major League Baseball and Babe Ruth faced a flu pandemic

Major League Baseball has been here before, caught between a deadly pandemic and the precious role of sport as our national pastime.

Hard lessons were learned more than 100 years ago, although few were paying attention at the time.

It was 1918 and the First World War was in its last year, the grayish. In March, the first cases of what became known as the Spanish flu appeared in the United States. However, the virus could have started in Kansas. More than 100 soldiers at Camp Funston in Fort Riley become ill with the flu. In a week, the number of flu cases increased fivefold.

With players recruited to go to Europe and fight the "Great War," and with the threat of a plague on the horizon, baseball was caught in a dilemma.

"Sport during a time of national crisis gives the illusion of normality, and we always ask ourselves:" Should we cancel everything or not? "Said Randy Roberts, professor of history at Purdue University, who wrote 20 books on sports history." Right now, we don't know if we are going to cancel the entire MLB season, and it was the same in 1918. "

“It was maddeningly frustrating. The owners didn't know if there was going to be a season, if there was going to be a World Series, or how long the series would last. The owners had to pay for their stadiums and their players, so they invested in having, in some way, a season. "

The 1918 baseball season started on April 15. As the season continued, and as the Boston Red Sox ace Babe Ruth began his pitcher-to-hitter metamorphosis, a new virus emerged. In fact, Ruth himself became seriously ill, although it is not known with certainty if he suffered from the Spanish flu.

What is known is that overcrowding and the global movement of troops accelerated the spread of the flu. It eventually caused at least 50 million deaths worldwide, including approximately 675,000 in the US. USA

"There was a question about whether the season was going to end, because of the war," said Roberts. “In fact, it was a shorter season. Boston only played 126 games and the World Series ended on September 11. It was the only World Series with all the games played in September. "

The Red Sox won the World Series, beating the Chicago Cubs in six games, with Ruth pitching a 1-0 shutout in Game 1. Ruth was also the winning pitcher in Game 4. It wouldn't be until 2004 that the Red Sox they would win another World Series and overcome "The Curse of the Bambino,quot;. Ruth was sold to the New York Yankees prior to the 1920 season.

Roberts and co-author Johnny Smith have released a new book, "War Fever: Boston, Baseball, and America in the Shadow of the Great War." Below is his representation of the convergence of baseball and the flu:

"Despite warnings from health officials about a city-wide outbreak, the World Series between Ruth's Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs still went on as planned, feeding the plague and infecting clients in Fenway Park Undoubtedly, crowded public events – three World Series games, parades, rallies, and a draft record – fueled the epidemic and ultimately killed more than 4,800 Bostonians by the end of the year.

"On September 11, 1918, the day the Red Sox won the title, the Boston newspapers reported that 500 bilious sailors at Commonwealth Pier had hired the 'grab'. The next day, 96,000 Bostonians they lined up to register for the draft sneeze, cough and breathe each other in crowded registration rooms Within days, the contagion spread as fast as the fear of death.

It was not only in Boston, of course, that overcrowded conditions fueled the pandemic. In Philadelphia, after a major parade on September 28, the virus spread like a forest fire. In a six-week period, 12,000 Philadelphia residents died.

Ruth, beginning to become the larger-than-life character she would become, was a barometer of her time and of the illness that swept across the United States in 1918.

When the Red Sox held their spring training in Hot Springs, Arkansas, two of their teammates, George Whiteman and Sam Agnew, fell ill with what the newspapers called "the grip." Several other players also became ill.

After spending a day at the beach with his wife, Helen, Ruth was affected.

"Later that night, Ruth complained of a terrible fever," write Roberts and Smith. “Her temperature rose to 104 degrees, her body ached, she shivered with chills and her throat ached. He had all the symptoms of the flu, a condition he shared with millions of other Americans in the spring of 1918. Although some people died, most people affected by the "spring flu,quot; struggled with the pain and sweats of fever and recovered. "

To make matters worse for Ruth, a Red Sox coach administered silver nitrate, a common treatment at the time for the sore throat and the flu. However, the dosage was too much, and Ruth ended up hospitalized with an inflamed larynx, a condition known as acute edema. Rumors circulated throughout Boston that Ruth was on her deathbed. He didn't return to a game until May 30.

After the season ended, Ruth returned to Baltimore, her hometown. In early October, the Baltimore Sun reported: "The great and only Babe Ruth has been a victim of the,quot; Spanish "flu."

Roberts and Smith write: “Eventually, he recovered from a second fight against grief. Finally, after being chased by the flu for an entire season, Babe was safe. But for much of the United States, the horrors were just beginning. "