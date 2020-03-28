Wendy Williams cancels plastic surgery for & # 39; Saggy Boobs & # 39; because the coronavirus & # 39; appears & # 39;

WENN

During her appearance on & # 39; The Dr. Oz Show & # 39 ;, the presenter of & # 39; The Wendy Williams & # 39; He also admits that he missed social events during the pandemic, but his priority is to get back to work as soon as possible.

The coronavirus has forced Wendy Williams stay with her "saggy tits" a little longer. When he sat down with Dr. Oz to discuss the government's response to the pandemic, the host of "Wendy Williams"She confessed that she personally forced her to suspend an upcoming appointment for plastic surgery.

In the episode of Friday, March 27, "Dr. Oz's showThe 55-year-old television personality expressed her agreement with the elective surgery pause. However, she couldn't help noticing: "It's just that, as a surgery girl, when you save your money and have been planning for years, and then You have your date and suddenly the crown appears, and I have to deal with these saggy boobs. "

Producer Kevin Hunter's ex-wife then asked Oz, "How long will it be before I pick them up again?" To which the New York City-based cardiothoracic surgeon replied that he would wait "a couple of months." He added: "I am hopeful that we are eight weeks away from going through the worst of it."

Cosmetic procedure aside, Williams admitted that her fear of contracting COVID-19 has caused her to miss many social events. However, he emphasized, "The most important thing for me right now is to go back to work. So leaving New York is not an option." He further explained: "My priority is to stay well and return to what I like to do the most, which is how it goes."

The pandemic has affected not only Williams' personal life but also his work. In early March, he announced that "The Wendy Williams Show" will be filmed without a live studio audience for an undetermined period of time. Days later, his syndicated talk show was closed indefinitely. However, on Sunday, March 22, he came out with the news that the program will move to YouTube.