Virtual Test: Denly, Root leads the charge of England after the Chandimal century for Sri Lanka | Cricket News





Joe Root and Joe Denly established a fifty-year uninterrupted partnership on day two for England

England got off to a solid start in their first innings in response to Sri Lanka's 384 total on the second day of the second Virtual Test in Colombo.

Joe Denly will resume the undefeated third day at 47 along with his captain Joe Root, who is not 37, and both hope to continue with a three-figure score.

The summary after day two of the second Virtual Test in Colombo

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, strike rates, bowling averages, and bowling speeds and plays a five-day test match based on those figures.

Earlier on the second day, Dinesh Chandimal (111th) obtained a 12th century test to put Sri Lanka in a solid position as they attempt to level the series of two tests.

Dinesh Chandimal completed his 12th century trial when Sri Lanka arrived for lunch on Day 2 of the second virtual trial at 363-8. Only 18 runs came in the second hour of play as the England spinners were finally able to exert some pressure. pic.twitter.com/eCSv8l3pQy – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 28, 2020

Niroshan Dickwella added a limit to his nightly score of 27 before beating the impressive Sam Curran (4-73) to Jos Buttler, who completed a clever catch to his left.

Rookie Wanindu Hasaranga wasn't too surprised in his first test innings, after Kumar Sangakkara caught him and hit him for an hour at score 29 before Dom Bess (2-61) conjured some magic with a ball that turned abruptly. and threw it out the door.

Bess soon eliminated Dilruwan Perera as well, caught by Root at a goofy point by a duck and Sri Lanka was only able to add 18 runs in the second hour in the morning with Chandimal almost about to stop when he approached three figures.

At tea on the second day of the Second Virtual Test, England were 34-1 at tea responding to Sri Lanka's total of 384 innings. Sibley is the man to go, caught by Chandimal versus Vishwa Fernando by 9. pic.twitter.com/m2K6sWADF2 – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 28, 2020

Their century finally came through a four in Bess, but there was no sense of urgency in hitting Sri Lanka and, after lunch, they added just 21 more runs in fifty minutes, while Ben Stokes and Jack Leach took their each. . first tickets wickets.

When England's first innings kicked off, Zak Crawley started with more confidence than his starting partner Dom Sibley (9), and it was Sibley who fell early, caught by Chandimal in the ravine of the bat splice of a lift delivery. by Vishwa Fernando.

England got off to a solid start in their first innings in the Second Virtual Test and will enter the third day with 142-2, after 242 runs, with Joe Denly and Joe Root at the fold. pic.twitter.com/EzRAW3wZH7 – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 28, 2020

It took Denly a while to advance, but a parenthesis of Hasaranga boundaries seemed to improve his confidence. But the spinning leg then picked up a first test wicket when Crawley misread a googly and got caught lbw by 40, not bothering to review the decision.

Root seemed totally calm in the hour he batted before closing and will expect England to at least achieve parity on the third day, which they will start following for 242 runs.