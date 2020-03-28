Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande have a victorious reunion

Ariana Grandevictoria justiceand the rest of the Victorious The cast met at Zoom on Friday to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary.
"Hello everyone, it's the cast of Victorious!"announced the creator of the Nickelodeon show, Dan Schneider. "We were all supposed to meet tonight on the tenth anniversary of the premiere of Victorious but we couldn't because of the current situation, so we got together virtually, thanks Zoom. Here we are, we are all together. Thank you very much for accepting Victorious in our homes and for making us a part of their lives. "
The 27-year-old actress, who played Tori Vega on the show, jumped in and said to fans, "Oh my gosh, we love you guys! Thank you so much for supporting our show and after all these years, 10 years, it's crazy! We hope you stay home and stay safe and healthy. We send you all our love in the world. "
Following Victoria's message to fans, Ariana brought her glass of wine and applauded the show's tenth anniversary.
On his own Instagram account, he also shared the screenshot of her and the rest of the cast in Zoom writing, "happy." In a comment on Victoria's Instagram, Ariana also wrote, "My heart is screaming. I love you so much. Best night."
Ariana and Victoria joined Schneider, Daniella Monet, Avan Jogia, Matt Bennett, Eric Lange Y Leon Thomas.
After sharing a series of throwback photos, Victoria wrote on Instagram in a long title how much the show meant to her.
"10 years of Victorious!!! It's actually kind of crazy to write that, because in many ways it seems like yesterday. I will never forget how I cried on our first table reading. I cried because I was so fucking happy! This program changed my life and I am so grateful to be able to share it with this incredible group of incredibly talented people, "she wrote." We share memories together that I fondly remember to this day and will always cherish. Thank you so much to all the fans who continue to love and support our show. I am very happy to see that many of you still enjoy it. "
Dynasty Actress Elizabeth Gillies He also wrote on Instagram, "10 years. I couldn't write half the memories if I tried. I love these guys. The years we spent on Nick at Sunset filming Victorious had some of the most wonderful and precious moments I've ever had. done in my life. We were kids. We all grew up together on that show. We laughed as hard as we worked. We were family 10 years ago and still are now. (No, seriously, I mean it: we texted each other between them for over 2 hours last night. "
She continued, "Thank you to all the fans, old and new, for embracing our weird little show and for continuing to keep it alive so many years later. Thank you @danwarp for creating these characters that would end up shaping us for life and giving life. to the wild world of Hollywood Arts. Those vibrant stages in downtown Hollywood were our office for 4 years. Dream job. Anyway, I love Victorious, I love my family Victorious and I love you guys. VICTORIOUS! old enough to drink now, right?) ".
Daniella Monet He also visited Instagram to share a long and heartfelt post dedicated to Victorious and his faithful followers.
"The last time we were all together. I miss you guys, I miss you guys Victorious, nick at sunset, I miss laughing all the time, getting nervous before running, our cute little dressing rooms, spending too much time on hair and makeup, my crazy Trina shoes and my shorts with big shirts because my breasts were too big for a children's show, I even miss being frozen during crazy night sessions, "he wrote." I miss the choreography because I was convinced that I was a dancer (I'm not), I don't totally miss recording songs because I can't sing, but I miss hearing them sing ALL DAY. "
Monet continued: "I miss the concerts we did together, especially the one in Florida and London, I really think that was all we did, I miss the trip to the Mall of America, and all the different places we traveled to together. aw and weird trying to make Liz feel better by flying and taking elevators, I miss joking calling others from different hotel rooms … most of all, I miss seeing them every day applause for our 10th anniversary show what a cast. I love you guys. Thank you to everyone who saw us and supported us then and now. Top fans of the game. "
The "God is a Woman,quot; singer commented in her post, writing, "I miss you, I miss you all and everything you mentioned so much, so much."
