Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande have a victorious reunion

Ariana Grandevictoria justiceand the rest of the Victorious The cast met at Zoom on Friday to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary.

"Hello everyone, it's the cast of Victorious!"announced the creator of the Nickelodeon show, Dan Schneider. "We were all supposed to meet tonight on the tenth anniversary of the premiere of Victorious but we couldn't because of the current situation, so we got together virtually, thanks Zoom. Here we are, we are all together. Thank you very much for accepting Victorious in our homes and for making us a part of their lives. "

The 27-year-old actress, who played Tori Vega on the show, jumped in and said to fans, "Oh my gosh, we love you guys! Thank you so much for supporting our show and after all these years, 10 years, it's crazy! We hope you stay home and stay safe and healthy. We send you all our love in the world. "

Following Victoria's message to fans, Ariana brought her glass of wine and applauded the show's tenth anniversary.