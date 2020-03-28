Veteran US Civil Rights Leader Joseph E Lowery Dies at 98 | News

%MINIFYHTMLbf4937f8d6ec27d1ab9086e7664aaa5311% %MINIFYHTMLbf4937f8d6ec27d1ab9086e7664aaa5312%

Joseph E Lowery, a veteran civil rights leader who helped Martin Luther King Jr found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and fought racial discrimination in the United States, died, according to a family statement.

A family statement said he died Friday at his home in Atlanta of natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic. He was 98 years old.

A charismatic and ardent preacher, Lowery led the SCLC for two decades, restoring the organization's financial stability and pressuring companies not to trade with South Africa's apartheid-era regime, before retiring in 1997.

Lowery, considered the dean of civil rights veterans, lived to celebrate a milestone in November 2008 that few of his movement colleagues thought they would ever witness: the election of an African American president.

In an emotional victory celebration for President-elect Barack Obama in Atlanta, Lowery said, "The United States is in the process of being born again tonight."

An early and enthusiastic Obama supporter of then-Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, Lowery also gave the blessing at Obama's inauguration.

"We thank you for the power of your servant, our 44th President, to inspire our nation to believe that yes, we can work together to achieve a more perfect union," he said.

In 2009, Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

In another high-profile moment, Lowery gave a standing ovation at King's widow Coretta Scott King's funeral in 2006 when she criticized the Iraq war and said, "For the war, billions more, but no more. for the poor. "

The comment also sparked head shakes from then President George Bush and his father, former President George HW Bush, who were sitting behind the pulpit.

Joseph Lowery greets after his speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington during the 50th anniversary ceremonies of the 1963 March in Washington (File: Gary Cameron / Reuters)

Christian faith

Lowery's involvement in civil rights grew out of his Christian faith. He often preached that racial discrimination in housing, employment, and health care was at odds with fundamental Christian values, such as human worth and the brotherhood of man.

"I never felt that your ministry should be fully dedicated to making a heavenly home. I thought it should also be dedicated to making your home here heavenly," he once said.

Lowery remained active on issues of struggle such as war, poverty, and racism long after retiring, and survived prostate cancer and throat surgery after defeating the racial segregation system known as Jim Crow.

His wife, Evelyn Gibson Lowery, who worked alongside her husband for almost 70 years and served as the director of SCLC Women, died in 2013.

Lowery was a pastor at Warren Street Methodist Church in Mobile, Alabama, in the 1950s when he met King, who later lived in Montgomery, Alabama.

Lowery's meetings with King, Ralph David Abernathy, and other civil rights activists led to the formation of the SCLC in 1957. The group became a leading force in the civil rights struggle of the 1960s.

Lowery became SCLC president in 1977 after the resignation of Abernathy, who had taken office after King was assassinated in 1968.

He took over an SCLC that was deeply in debt and rapidly losing members. Lowery helped the organization survive and guided it in a new course that spanned more mainstream social and economic policies.

Coretta Scott King once said that Lowery "has led more marches and has been in the trenches more than anyone since Martin."

Protests and boycotts

He was arrested in 1983 in North Carolina for protesting the dumping of toxic waste in a predominantly black county and in 1984 in Washington while demonstrating against apartheid.

He recalled a 1979 confrontation in Decatur, Alabama, when he and others were protesting the case of a mentally disabled black man accused of rape. He remembered the bullets buzzing inches above their heads and a group of Klan members faced them.

"I could hear them say 'whoosh'," Lowery said. "I will never forget it. I almost died 24 miles from where I was born."

In the mid-1980s, he led a boycott that convinced the Winn-Dixie supermarket chain to stop selling South African canned fruit and frozen fish when that nation was under apartheid control.

He also continued to urge blacks to exercise their hard-earned rights by registering to vote.

"Blacks must understand that the right to vote was not a gift from our political system, but came as a result of blood, sweat, and tears," he said in 1985.

Like King, Lowery combined his civil rights work with the ministry. He pastored United Methodist churches in Atlanta for decades and continued to preach long after retiring.

"I believe in the final triumph of justice,quot;

Born in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1921, Joseph Echols Lowery grew up in a Methodist church where his great-grandfather, Howard Echols, was the first black pastor. Lowery's father, a grocery store owner, often protested racism in the community.

After college, Lowery edited a newspaper and taught at the Birmingham school, but the idea of ​​becoming a minister "just gnawed and gnawed at me," he said.

After marrying Evelyn Gibson, the daughter of a Methodist preacher, she started her first pastorate in Birmingham in 1948.

In a 1998 interview, Lowery said he was optimistic that true racial equality would one day be achieved.

"I believe in the final triumph of justice," he said. "The Bible says crying can last one night, but joy comes in the morning."

A member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Lowery is survived by his three daughters, Yvonne Kennedy, Karen Lowery and Cheryl Lowery-Osborne.