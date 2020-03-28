Ventura County Reports 2 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 22 Additional Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Ventura County officials on Friday reported 22 additional cases of the new coronavirus and two more deaths related to the virus.

The county now has 83 confirmed cases and three deaths; The county's first death was reported Sunday.

"Public health extends our deepest condolences to the person's loved ones in the wake of this tragedy," said Dr. Robert Levin, Ventura County public health official, after Sunday's death. "In these uncertain times, one thing is clear; the spread of COVID-19 is wide. Everyone should assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Therefore, we are imploring everyone who can they stay home and stay safe. "

According to public health officials, the three deceased were over 70 years old with underlying health problems.

Of the confirmed cases, seven are between 18 and 24 years old, 17 are between 25 and 44 years old, 34 between 45 and 64 years old, 24 are over 65 years old and one is under 18.

Simi Valley has the highest number of confirmed cases with 15, followed by Camarillo with 14, Oxnard with 11 and Thousand Oaks and Ventura with 10 each.