ventilator: Maruti joins AgVa Healthcare to expand ventilator production – Latest news

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said on Saturday that it will work with AgVa Healthcare to help it rapidly increase ventilator production in the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"An agreement has been reached with AgVa Healthcare, an approved manufacturer of ventilators," MSI said in a statement.

The company would work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly increase ventilator production with the intention of reaching a volume of 10,000 units per month, he added.

Under the agreement, AgVa Healthcare will be responsible for the technology, performance, and issues related to all ventilators produced and sold by them, MSI said.

He added that, for his part, the auto specialist will use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and will use its experience and knowledge to update the systems for the production and quality control of the highest volumes.

MSI would also help, to the extent required, to organize financing and obtain all the required permits and approvals to allow for higher production, the largest automaker said.

The company would provide these services free of charge to AgVa Healthcare, he added.

Additionally, Krishna Maruti Limited, an MSI joint venture with Ashok Kapur, will manufacture 3-layer masks to supply Haryana and the central government.

Production is expected to begin as soon as all approvals are received, MSI said.

Kapur will provide 2 million masks at no cost as its own contribution, he added.

Similarly, Bharat Seats Limited, an MSI joint venture with the Relan family, would manufacture protective clothing as soon as all approvals are in effect.

He added that all manufacturing units will take the utmost care to protect the safety and health of workers in accordance with government recommended practices.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M,amp;M) has already announced that it hopes to get a sophisticated fan at just Rs 7,500, which otherwise costs up to Rs 10 lakh.

Tata Motors also plans to come up with fan manufacturing.

