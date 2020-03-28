Varun Dhawan raps for fans who ask them to practice social distancing

Bollywood celebrities, aware of their influence on people, have taken on the responsibility of publicizing during the coronavirus outbreak. They are using their social networks to do the same. Everyone from Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan sent their messages through social media in their own way to highlight the importance of social distancing during this serious time. A couple of days ago, actor Kartik Aryan's rap about the coronavirus went viral, and now Varun Dhawan has also chosen to rap about it. Varun made the video interesting by adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, some scenes from his own movies, and a little help from the hit toddler show Teletubbies. Varun raps and asks people to stop going out or partying and resort to social distancing altogether.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the Remo D’souza Street Dancer. Her next movie is the remake of Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan directed by her father David Dhawan.