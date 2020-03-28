Vanderpump, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright rules talk about the possibility of a quarantined baby – Jax criticizes Tom Sandoval again

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright just celebrated their wedding on the show. As usual, there will be a bit of drama.

Co-stars and viewers alike couldn't believe Jax, the resident bachelor, was ready to settle down and ask Brittany the question, not without multiple obstacles along the way.

Now that he has said his "Yes, I want,quot;, the SUR bartender regrets who allowed him to stand next to them during their nuptials. He has already said that Tom Sandoval should not have been at the wedding, but now that fans have seen the day unfold, he insists that Tom is getting too much credit.

Taylor doubled down on her theory that her former best friend is doing things to look good on camera.

He told ET: "I haven't talked to him since the wedding, so everything to me, in my opinion, this is nothing. I'm not criticizing him or anything, he's just an actor." I would try it too if it seemed silly and then suddenly I'm at a wedding. "

Shifting gears, the newlyweds discussed the possibility of having a baby in quarantine, as everyone is basically locked up.

Cartwright is all for that; Saying to the post: ‘I would love to. Jax is all scared. I feel like we're going to be fine, we're all going to get through this together, I hope that we can quickly contain everything, that people stay home and wash their hands, and then we'll be fine to have a baby. "

Meanwhile, Jax has been watching too many scary series.

‘Have you seen these programs crash? Someone always gets pregnant and they can't go to the doctor and they end up, like, it's the baby or the mother dies! Netflix and Hulu are to blame for putting all these crazy shows on TV that drive me crazy. "

Hopefully, things will return to normal soon, and the two of you can receive a baby without being paranoid.



