USA USA Reduces health care to Yemen despite concerns about coronavirus

Earlier this year, the United States and other countries gave rebels an ultimatum to meet benchmarks or risk losing some aid. But only the United States, one of the biggest donors, threatened to suspend all funds in Houthi-controlled areas if the rebels failed to meet more than a dozen requirements by Friday, humanitarian officials said.

In the weeks that followed, the rebels made some progress, officials said. Then, the coronavirus threat became more acute, prompting aid groups and others to plead with the US aid agency to wait another month before cutting off funds.

On Thursday, Democratic lawmakers, including Representatives Eliot Engel of New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Adam Smith of Washington, chairman of the Committee on Armed Services, sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the International Agency Development manager Mark Green expressed concern about the pending decision.

"A suspension of care during a pandemic would jeopardize the health response in a country where 50 percent of its health care is offline due to the fighting," lawmakers wrote. "With the United States among Yemen's largest humanitarian donors, the abrupt cessation of aid would exacerbate an already tragic humanitarian crisis."

Still, US aid officials decided to stop the funding, interrupting $70 million in aid to the northern part of Yemen. The less populated south still receives aid dollars, officials said.

A spokesman for the United States Agency for International Development said the Houthis were to blame for the interruptions in aid to the Yemeni people.

"We are extremely concerned that the Houthis have already caused millions of people to lose access to life-saving humanitarian assistance and worsened the effects of Yemen's humanitarian crisis," the spokesperson said. "The coronavirus pandemic now demonstrates more than ever the need for our partners in Yemen to be able to provide aid to those who need it most without interference or delay."