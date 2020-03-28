USA : Stormy Weekend for the Midwest | News

%MINIFYHTML405656d56869916a4b2424ba17d928df11% %MINIFYHTML405656d56869916a4b2424ba17d928df12%

The US National Weather Service. USA (NWS) warned that severe thunderstorms forming in the country's midwestern region could produce powerful tornadoes, along with big hail and damaging winds.

The afternoon and Saturday hours are expected to see the peak of storms, with tornadoes developing.

With the worst of storms expected after dark, the tornado outbreak is considered especially dangerous.

The weather system that caused the severe thunderstorms began with snow in the Rocky Mountains on Thursday, moving through the central plains on Friday.

Golf ball-sized hail fell on counties in Oklahoma and southern Missouri, damaging cars. The NWS Storm Prediction Center reported 87 preliminary hail reports.

As storms continue to move east on Saturday toward the Midwest, winds will increase and are forecast to reach damaging speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour (70 miles per hour), leading to uprooted trees and power outages.

Flash floods are also possible as heavy rains will accompany storms.

Large, highly populated cities such as Chicago, St Louis, and Little Rock are among the areas at high risk for storm and tornado damage. The NWS also predicts hail the size of a baseball.

By Sunday, the threat of a severe storm will lessen for the Midwest.

Storm warnings will then apply to the southern states of Alabama and Georgia, where areas could see severe, isolated storms that develop throughout the day.